Holy Cross associate head coach Sommer added to men’s hockey coaching staff at Quinnipiac

The Quinnipiac men’s hockey team has announced the addition of former Holy Cross associate head coach and Crusaders player Castan Sommer to the coaching staff for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Sommer spent four seasons on the coaching staff at Holy Cross under head coach Bill Riga, including the final season as associate head coach. Before then, he was an assistant for the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds from 2017 to 2021.

“It was difficult to leave a place as special to me as Holy Cross, but my family and I are very excited to come to Quinnipiac,” Sommer said in a statement. “I have heard nothing but great things about Rand, Joe and Justin, and I look forward to learning from them and continuing upon all the success that they have had.”

Sommer joins the Bobcats with a standout resume at Holy Cross, most recently helping Holy Cross to its first AHA regular-season title since 2006. The squad also appeared in a pair of AHA title games, also their first two since the 2006 season.

He mentored at least one player in all three recruiting classes to the AHA all-rookie team and coached a total of 21 players to the all-Atlantic Hockey teams, including a two-time AHA scoring champion, AHA player of the year and Hobey Baker finalist.