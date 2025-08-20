Minnesota women’s hockey team promotes Scott to GM-assistant coach, adds Kearney as director of operations and video analytics

The Minnesota women’s hockey team has announced two staff updates ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Assistant coach Jessica Scott has been promoted to general manager-assistant coach and Ryan Kearney has been hired as director of operations and video analytics.

Scott becomes the first general manager with recruiting/coaching abilities in NCAA women’s college hockey history.

In her time at Minnesota, the Coon Rapids, Minn., native has served as the program’s director of operations from 2019 to 2022 before being promoted to assistant coach. Behind the bench, Scott has helped lead Minnesota to two Frozen Four appearances and one WCHA tournament title.

On the international side, Scott has served as the director of hockey operations for the United States Under-18 Women’s National Team that won silver at the 2022 IIHF World Championships in Madison, Wis., and bronze at the 2023 tournament in Ostersund, Sweden.

“In the constantly evolving landscape of college athletics, staying ahead of the curve is essential,” said Gophers head coach Brad Frost in a statement. “Jess’s experience, insight and approach make her a perfect fit for this role.”

In addition to her on-ice coaching responsibilities, Scott will serve as the program’s recruiting coordinator. She will lead all domestic and international recruiting planning, logistics and evaluations, and organize and execute prospective student-athlete official and unofficial campus visits. Scott will oversee the program’s budget and serve as the liaison with key support units including academics, compliance/financial aid, housing, communications and marketing. She will also serve as a liaison with Dinkytown Athletes to support NIL opportunities for student-athletes.

Kearney joins the Gophers after three seasons at Colgate and working as the director of hockey operations for the women’s hockey team.

“Ryan brings a wealth of experience from his time with Colgate and USA hockey,” said Frost. “He has a great knowledge and understanding of video, analytics and general operations. We are very excited that he has chosen to join our Gopher staff.”

Kearney served on a Colgate staff that helped guide the Raiders to three consecutive 30-plus win seasons, amassing an overall record of 94-22-3. Along the way, Kearney and Colgate added two ECAC Hockey championships, three NCAA tournament appearances and one NCAA Frozen Four appearance in 2024.

In addition to his role at Colgate, the Iowa graduate was a video assistant for the NAHL’s Maryland Black Bears. Kearney has also served as a hockey operations and video coach for USA Hockey’s Girls National Camps since 2023. Prior to these positions, Kearney worked in hockey operations for the USPHL’s Ontario Jr. Reign.