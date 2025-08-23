Former Northland women’s hockey coach Bobrowski hired for same job with Hamline, ‘has a deep understanding of what it means to be a Piper’

Hamline has named Jake Bobrowski the new head coach for the women’s hockey team.

During the 2024-25 season, Bobrowski served as the head coach for the Northland women’s team. He had previously been announced as the head coach for Beloit for the 2025-26 season after Northland closed at the end of last season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jake back to Hamline to serve as our head women’s hockey coach,” said Hamline assistant VP/athletic director Alex Focke in a statement. “He has a deep understanding of what it means to be a Piper. He returns to us with great coaching experience and I am excited to watch him continue to build on the success of our women’s hockey program.”

Bobrowski replaces Whitney Colbert, who stepped down earlier this summer.

“I am humbled and filled with gratitude to be coming home to Hamline,” said Bobrowski. “I want to thank Alex Focke and the team for making this such a first-class process and giving me this opportunity. I would also like to thank my wife Jennifer and family for taking this journey back home to Hamline with me. I look forward to arriving to TRIA Rink with the players and feeling the electricity in the building for the fans to see fast and fun hockey.”

Bobrowski kicked off his collegiate career in 2015-16 as an assistant coach with the Pipers, a position he held for six seasons through 2020-21. He was part of a coaching staff that inherited a program that finished with just six victories in 2014-15 and accumulated an 88-41-14 record over the next six seasons.

Under Bobrowski’s assistance, the Pipers advanced to the NCAA Division III Frozen Four on two occasions. This included a 2018-19 season that saw Hamline reach the national championship game and notch a program record in wins with a 23-4-3 record. This came after a 2017-18 season that saw the Pipers finish 22-5-3, claim a MIAC tournament championship, and advance to their first Frozen Four.

Bobrowski coached six All-Americans throughout his time with the Pipers, which included the AHCA national player of the year in 2019.

Following his time at Hamline, Bobrowski was an assistant coach at Minnesota where he helped coach the Gophers to an NCAA tournament berth after winning the WCHA title. Bobrowski was also the head coach for Elmira and in his first season, took the Soaring Eagles to the conference championship and had the team ranked 10th nationally.

Prior to beginning his coaching career, Bobrowski spent 22 years in law enforcement with the Saint Paul Police Department.