Former Bowdoin standout Washco returns to Polar Bears as new men’s hockey assistant coach

Bowdoin has announced the hiring of Al Washco as an assistant coach for the men’s hockey team.

Washco returns to Bowdoin following the departure of Sean Walsh, who has accepted a position at Alaska.

A Polar Bear from 2018 to 2023, Washco appeared in 91 games, recording 26 goals and 35 assists. As a senior, he tallied seven goals and 13 assists, helping Bowdoin capture the 2023 NESCAC championship and earn a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament. He graduated that spring with a degree in Government and Legal Studies and a minor in Russian.

After college, Washco pursued a professional career in Europe, competing for the Zweibrücken Hornets (Germany) and Les Bisons de Neuilly-sur-Marne (France) before injuries cut his career short.