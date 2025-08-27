Defending champion UMass Lowell returning to 2025 Adirondack Winter Invitational, joining Alaska, Clarkson, St. Lawrence in tournament field Nov. 28-29

The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority has announced the third annual Adirondack Winter Invitational Division I men’s hockey tournament taking place Thanksgiving weekend – Friday, Nov. 28 and Saturday, Nov. 29 – in the Olympic Center’s 1980 Herb Brooks Arena.

UMass Lowell returns as the defending champion while North Country stalwarts Clarkson and St. Lawrence look to keep the trophy in local hands and Alaska is making its first appearance in the tournament.

Each team will play two nonconference games over two days, with the tournament champion determined through an overall points system.

SCHEDULE

Friday, Nov. 28

Alaska vs. St. Lawrence, 4 p.m.

UMass Lowell vs. Clarkson, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

UMass Lowell vs. St. Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Alaska vs. Clarkson, 7:30 p.m.

TOURNAMENT HISTORY

Taking place during the first half each team’s season schedule, the Adirondack Winter Invitational provides an opportunity to compete on neutral ice against non-conference opponents. Arizona State won the inaugural Adirondack Winter Invitational title in 2023, followed by UMass Lowell’s narrow victory last year.

TICKETS

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the Olympic Center’s event website.