Front office, support staff named for United States Collegiate Select hockey team playing in 2025 Spengler Cup

The United States Collegiate Select hockey team has announced the front office and support staff for the 2025 Spengler Cup.

Steve Metcalf (Hockey East), Sean Hogan (College Hockey Inc.), Chris Meriney (College Hockey Inc.) and Don Lucia (CCHA) will make up the front office, while Josh Penn (UMass), Aaron Leu (Denver), Perry Laskaris (CCHA) and Cameron Boon (Quinnipiac) are on the team’s staff.

The team’s coaching staff was announced earlier this summer with Penn State’s Guy Gadowsky serving as head coach.

The Selects will be the first team of its kind to participate in the 97th edition of the prestigious international event in Davos, Switzerland, this December.

Metcalf, in his sixth season as Hockey East commissioner, will act as the U.S. Collegiate Select’s general manager, while Hogan, the second-year executive director at College Hockey Inc., will be the assistant GM. With the assistance of several NHL scouts and the coaching staff, they will aid in the selection of the 25 student-athletes that will make up the team’s roster.

Joining them in the front office are Meriney, the College Hockey Inc. director of men’s hockey athlete relations, as the director of team operations, and Lucia, the fifth-year CCHA commissioner and hall of fame head coach, will take on a senior advisory role.

A support staff with 70 years of combined college hockey experience includes Penn, longtime UMass director of equipment operations, as the team’s equipment manager, and Leu, Denver’s athletic trainer entering his 22nd season, as the Selects’ athletic trainer. Laskaris, from the CCHA and a former sports information director at Rensselaer, will handle the team’s communications, while Quinnipiac’s Boon has taken on social media manager duties.

All six NCAA men’s hockey conferences are represented in the group with a few positions still to be filled before the team heads to Switzerland.

The U.S. Collegiate Select team will be made up of 25 student-athletes from across NCAA men’s hockey, with each conference being represented. The competition runs from Dec. 26-31, with the six participating teams playing a minimum of two contests apiece. Along with the Selects, host HC Davos, Team Canada, HC Fribourg-Gotteron, Sparta Praha and IFK Helsinki will be taking part in the 2025 edition.

This will be the second time an American-based select team has taken part in the Spengler Cup, following a U.S. squad that won the tournament in 1988.