After three successful seasons coaching Boston University men’s hockey team, Pandolfo signs multi-year contract extension

Boston University has announced that Jay Pandolfo has signed a multi-year contract extension to remain head coach of the men’s hockey team.

In three seasons at the helm of the program, Pandolfo has taken the Terriers to three straight Frozen Fours, with BU finishing as national runner-up this past April. He led BU to its 32nd Beanpot title in February and was named Hockey East coach of the year in 2023 after he led the Terriers to Hockey East regular-season and tournament championships during his first season in charge. He is the only active head coach to win an NCAA tournament game in each of the last three years.

In fact, no other active head coach has won more games in his first three seasons than Pandolfo, who owns an 81-35-4 record.

“We’re committed to the continued and sustained success of Boston University men’s ice hockey, and that commitment starts with ensuring that Jay remains home as our head coach,” BU director of athletics Drew Marrochello said in a statement. “It’s hard to think of anyone who is prouder to be a Terrier than Jay. His passion and dedication are contagious, and he has established not just a winning culture but one that values family and a love for the University. We’re thrilled that he will be our leader for years to come.”

“I want to thank President Gilliam and Drew for not only trusting me to continue leading this team but for their unwavering support of our program, which allows us to compete for a national championship every year,” Pandolfo added. “I’ve said that choosing to play at Boston University was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made, and the same is true about coming back here to coach. It’s been an absolute honor to be the head coach at BU and I’m excited for the future of our program.

“I also want to thank associate head coach Joe Pereira, assistant coach Kim Brandvold and all our support staff that works tirelessly to help us remain one of the top programs in the country. Finally, I want to thank all the players I’ve been fortunate to coach during my time here. They represent the University with tremendous pride and that has translated into success on the ice and in the classroom. Working with them every day has been such a joy.”

Under Pandolfo’s guidance, Terrier skaters have combined for five All-America honors, including four first-team selections. He coached 2024 Hobey Baker Award winner Macklin Celebrini and has mentored the last two national rookies of the year in Celebrini and Cole Hutson. BU has boasted 12 Hockey East all-stars across the last three seasons, which leads the league over the span. In addition, seven Terriers that Pandolfo has coached at BU have made their NHL debuts, including two of the three finalists for this year’s Calder Trophy in Celebrini and Lane Hutson.

“Our men’s ice hockey program is a source of pride for the university, and we are fortunate to have Jay at the helm,” said BU president Melissa Gilliam. “He is a proven leader who is dedicated to mentoring young student-athletes and helping to carry on the winning tradition of BU Hockey. Jay’s drive and passion for this program reflects the University’s commitment to fostering a community of excellence.”

Prior to taking over as head coach, Pandolfo spent the 2021-22 season as an associate head coach, helping BU win the 2022 Beanpot.

Pandolfo was a standout for the Terriers during his four-year collegiate career, totaling 169 points (79 goals, 90 assists). He was runner-up for the 1996 Hobey Baker Award after recording 67 points (38 goals, 29 assists) and was an instrumental part of the Terriers’ 1995 national championship while helping lead the Terriers to four straight Frozen Fours, two Beanpot titles and two Hockey East championships.

A 1996 AHCA first team All-American, Pandolfo was a first-ballot inductee into the BU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001.