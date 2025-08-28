Providence graduate assistant Healey moves to Denver as Pioneers’ new director of hockey operations

Denver has announced that Will Healey has been hired as the Pioneers’ director of hockey operations.

Healey comes to the Pioneers after spending the 2024-25 campaign with Providence as a graduate assistant with men’s hockey, where he was responsible for live tagging time-on-ice, video review for coach’s challenges and oversaw the video operations during practices. He also previously served as a hockey operations intern for PC during the 2020-21 campaign.

“I am thrilled to be joining Denver Hockey and to have the opportunity to work alongside Coach (David) Carle, the rest of the staff and a talented group of student-athletes,” Healey said in a statement. “It’s an absolute honor to be part of a program with such a rich tradition, and I look forward to contributing to the program’s continued pursuit of success in the NCHC and on the national stage.”

Prior to his time with the Friars, Healey was the director of operations and video coach of the University of New Brunswick men’s hockey team for two seasons from 2022 to 2024. At UNB, the Reds won consecutive AUS championships and Canada USports national championships, including going undefeated at 43-0 in 2023-24.

“Will Healey is a tremendous addition to our program. He learned under outstanding mentors at Providence and was part of a championship culture at the University of New Brunswick, where he contributed to back-to-back national titles,” said Carle. “Will understands what it takes to win, and that aligns perfectly with the standard we’ve established at Denver. His passion, attention to detail and drive to help our student-athletes succeed will make him an invaluable member of our staff.”

Healey graduated from New Brunswick in 2024 with a degree in kinesiology, recreation and sport studies. He earned his master’s degree from Providence in 2025 in business analytics.

Healey also worked four years (2021-25) at the International Tennis Hall of Fame where he held positions as the player services coordinator and operations crew supervisor for the annual Hall of Fame Open.