Army West Point adds ‘powerful role model’ Gibbons to Black Knights as new assistant coach

Army West Point has announced the addition of Brian Gibbons to the coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Gibbons arrives at West Point following a year-long stint as an assistant coach with the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers. While with the Gamblers, Gibbons helped coach five NHL draft picks, 16 NCAA Division I commits, and helped improve the team’s penalty kill percentage in his role coaching the penalty kill, individual skill development, and running one-on-one video sessions with the players.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Brian Gibbons to our program,” Black Knights head coach Zach McKelvie said in a statement. “He brings energy, passion, and a strong hockey IQ that will have a tremendous impact on our cadet-athletes. Brian has a deep respect for the mission of the United States Military Academy and, most importantly, he embodies the character and leadership we value at West Point.

“He’ll be a powerful role model for our team on and off the ice.”

Prior to his time with the Gamblers, Gibbons spent four years as an assistant coach at Bethel. During his time with the Royals, Gibbons helped coach the team to its first double-digit win season since 2010, the best win percentage in program history, the 2023-24 MIAC player of the year, three 2023-24 all-conference players, and the combined No. 1 penalty kill in the nation combined across the 2021-23 seasons.

As an athlete, Gibbons played hockey professionally in Germany for five years, ending his career with the Hanover Scorpions. Gibbons played collegiately at Utica and Utah State where he was a two-year team captain, a two-time All-American selection, a national player of the year, a two-time ACHA national tournament participant, and an ACHA Frozen Four participant.