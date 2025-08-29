Former UMass Lowell captain Holmstrom returns to River Hawks as team’s new director of hockey operations

UMass Lowell has announced the hiring of Josh Holmstrom as the program’s new director of hockey operations.

A former River Hawks standout as a player and a two-time captain, Holmstrom returns to his alma mater with a diverse background in operations, coaching and professional play.

“It is with great joy that we’re able to bring Josh back to our program,” said River Hawks head coach Norm Bazin in a statement. “As a two-time captain, Josh epitomized the definition of consistency and selflessness. Josh was able to will himself into being a great player here while dragging people along with him. He is passionate about the program and that love will strengthen our culture.

“We are excited to bring him back home.”

Holmstrom most recently served as an assistant coach at Air Force, where he played a key role in coordinating practice plans, implementing game strategies, and contributing to team success on faceoffs and special teams through video sessions and film breakdown. This work helped the Falcons achieve a 21% power play success rate in 2023 — their highest mark since 2010 — and a 54% faceoff win rate, ranked seventh nationally. He also took on hockey operations responsibilities at Air Force, actively contributing to practice organization and game strategies, and managing all off-ice logistics, team travel, and video preparation.

“I am extremely excited and honored to be returning to the UMass Lowell hockey team,” said Holmstrom. “It will be different this time, being a member of the staff, but this is a great opportunity. I am very proud of what we accomplished as a program while playing and I am now looking forward to helping continue the success of UMass Lowell hockey.”

In addition, Holmstrom brings valuable head coaching experience from the EHL’s Walpole Express, where he led the team to a championship appearance — the first in the organization’s history — and helped over a dozen players advance to collegiate hockey.

From 2010 to 2014, Holmstrom played for the River Hawks, earning captain honors as a junior and senior while receiving multiple team and university awards, including the Unsung Hero Award (2012, 2013, 2014), Gus Coutu Award (2014), and Jon Hellstedt Spirit of Service Award (2014). Following graduation, he played professionally for six seasons across the AHL and ECHL, appearing in over 360 games combined.

Holmstrom graduated from UMass Lowell in 2014, earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in management and marketing.