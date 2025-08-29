Outdoor hockey coming to Penn State in Jan. 2026 as men’s hockey team hosting Michigan State, women’s team hosting Robert Morris at Beaver Stadium

For the first time, historic West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium will be home to Penn State hockey this January.

The Hockey Valley Doubleheader, featuring the men’s and women’s hockey teams in conference matchups, will take place on Jan. 31, 2026.

“This is a historic moment for Penn State Hockey, our fans and the entire Penn State community,” said Penn State VP for intercollegiate athletics Dr. Patrick Kraft in a statement. “To bring the excitement of college hockey to Beaver Stadium is truly special. Having our men’s program face a premier Big Ten opponent in Michigan State and our women’s program face Robert Morris on this stage reflects the incredible growth and national profile of Penn State hockey and provides an unforgettable experience for our student-athletes, alumni and fans. We can’t wait to see Hockey Valley come alive in Beaver Stadium.”

The Penn State men’s hockey team is coming off a second half surge last season that saw them finish the year on a 15-5-4 run that culminated in its first-ever Frozen Four berth following a regional championship in Allentown. The Nittany Lions return 75% of its total offense and 83% of its goal scoring, including each of its top six goal scorers from its 2024-25 roster, while adding seven skaters who combined for 563 points on 201 goals and 362 assists in 435 games across five different leagues last season.

“Our team and so many Penn Staters are extremely excited about this game in Beaver Stadium,” said Nittany Lions men’s hockey head coach Guy Gadowsky. “It has been consistently asked of me since I arrived at Penn State, and I want to send thanks to Coach Franklin for sharing his home with us, as well as Dr. Pat Kraft, Vinnie James, and the entire Penn State athletics department for making it happen. We can’t wait to take the field.”

The women’s hockey team is also coming off an incredible 2024-25 campaign that saw the Nittany Lions set a program-record with 31 wins, including an AHA record 19 conference victories en route to their third-straight league championship and NCAA tournament appearance.

“We want to thank Dr. Kraft for continuing to expand the goal posts, or in this case eliminate them, so we can have an outdoor game at Beaver Stadium,” Penn State women’s hockey head coach Jeff Kampersal said. “This opportunity is momentous and historical for Penn State Hockey. Considering all the legendary moments the men in black shoes and basic blues have created on this turf, we are looking forward to creating some of our own and making Penn State proud. Thank you, Pat.”