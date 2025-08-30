Beloit names former Wilkes coach Millins new interim head coach for Buccaneers’ inaugural women’s hockey team

Beloit has announced Kelly Millins as the new interim head coach for the women’s hockey team.

Most recently, Millins coached at Wilkes.

“I’m so excited to lead the first women’s ice hockey program at Beloit, and the first collegiate ice hockey program at the Woodman’s center,” Millins said in a statement. “I believe in this college, in this program, and in our student-athletes.”

Beloit president Eric Boynton emphasized Beloit’s excitement for the new hockey program.

“This college is built on relationships, and we work with each student-athlete to make their education at Beloit work for them,” said Boynton. “We are firm in our support for the program and the players at Beloit.”