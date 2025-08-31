Worcester State men’s hockey player Armit dies at 23 following battle with metastatic melanoma, ‘his spirit left a lasting impression on all who knew him’

Worcester State hockey player Evan Armit has passed away following a battle with metastatic melanoma.

Armit died on Aug. 24, 2025, at the age of 23.

“Evan was an incredible student-athlete and beloved teammate. He will be greatly missed by our entire campus community,” said Worcester State athletic director Michael Mudd in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the Armit family at this difficult time.”

A two-year member of the Lancers, Armit was pursuing a degree in Business Administration. His passion for the sport carried him through a remarkable playing career, including time in junior hockey with the Winnipeg Freeze (MJHL) and the Islanders Hockey Club (USPHL).

Beyond the rink, he was known for his strong work ethic, generosity, and character. Friends, teammates, and coaches remember him as a leader both on and off the ice—someone who always put others before himself.

“Evan embodied the very best qualities of a teammate and a friend — hardworking, humble, and selfless,” said Worcester State coach Jay Punsky. “He carried himself with quiet strength and treated everyone with kindness, never losing sight of the importance of family and friendship. His joy was infectious, and his spirit left a lasting impression on all who knew him. Though his time with us was far too brief, Evan leaves behind a legacy of heart, humility, and purpose.”

A celebration of life for Evan will be held this Wednesday, Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. at the Agricultural Center in Dryden, Ont. A private interment of ashes will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dryden Regional Health Centre.

The celebration of life will be livestreamed as well.