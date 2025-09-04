Former NCAA hockey players Mounsey, Parise, Pavelski part of ‘remarkable’ U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2025

Former NCAA hockey standouts Tara Mounsey (Brown), Zach Parise (North Dakota) and Joe Pavelski (Wisconsin) will be enshrined into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2025.

Photographer Bruce Bennett and former player Scott Gomez will also be inducted.

“The collection of talent that is part of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2025 is truly remarkable,” said Mike Trimboli, president of USA Hockey, in a statement. “Their extraordinary contributions have positively impacted our game and continue to do so today.”

The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction celebration, which will include the formal enshrinement of the Class of 2025 along with the presentation of the NHL’s Lester Patrick Trophy, will be held Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in Saint Paul, Minn. Additional details will be provided later this month.

ABOUT TARA MOUNSEY

A trailblazer in women’s hockey, Mounsey was a cornerstone of the U.S. Women’s National Team that won the first-ever Olympic gold medal in women’s hockey in 1998 and went on to help the U.S. earn silver at the 2002 Olympic Winter Games.

A standout at Brown in both ice hockey and field hockey, Mounsey showed her ability to lift a program to new heights. During her freshman season in 1996-97, she led the women’s ice hockey team to a record of 28-2-1, including undefeated runs in Ivy League and ECAC Hockey conference play. She was honored as the Ivy League and ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Year.

Mounsey put her collegiate career on pause to join the U.S. Women’s National Team for the 1997-98 season, a year that culminated with an undefeated run to winning gold at the 1998 Olympic Winter Games in Nagano, Japan. A fearless, physical defender with exceptional offensive instincts, Mounsey recorded two goals and four assists in the Olympic tournament.

The Concord, N.H., native returned to Brown for two more stellar seasons, earning All-America honors both campaigns and finishing as a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award in 1999-2000.

Mounsey went on to represent the U.S. on the Olympic stage again in 2002, earning silver on home soil in Salt Lake City, Utah. She recorded seven assists in just five games, the most of any player in the tournament.

Mounsey was also part of silver medal-winning U.S. teams at both the 1997 and 1999 IIHF Women’s World Championships.

She was inducted into the Brown Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011 and was also enshrined in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame (2019) and U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame (2009) as a member of the 1998 Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team.

ABOUT ZACH PARISE

One of the most complete two-way forwards of his era, Parise played 19 seasons in the NHL with four different teams and was also an impactful contributor on both the international stage and at the collegiate level.

Parise played two seasons of college hockey at North Dakota, earning recognition as a Hobey Baker Memorial Award finalist in both campaigns. He finished his freshman season in 2002-23 with 61 points in just 39 games and went on to record 55 points in 37 games the following year for the Fighting Sioux.

The Minnesota native was selected 17th overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2003 NHL Draft, beginning his professional career during the 2004-05 season with the club’s AHL affiliate in Albany. Parise made his NHL debut the following season and quickly established himself as a reliable performer, both in the regular season and in the playoffs. Parise was named captain of the Devils prior to the 2011-12 season and that season led the franchise to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2003.

Parise’s hometown Minnesota Wild came calling prior to the 2012-13 season and he served as a mainstay for the franchise for nine seasons. He then moved to compete for two seasons with the New York Islanders before finishing his career in 2023-24 with the Colorado Avalanche.

In all, Parise played in 1,254 NHL regular-season games and recorded 889 points, including 434 goals and 455 assists. He played in the NHL playoffs in 15 seasons and contributed 83 points (39 goals, 44 assists) in 122 games played.

Internationally, Parise was a member of the silver medal-winning 2010 Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team, served as captain of Team USA at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games and also represented the U.S. in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

In addition, Parise played in three IIHF Men’s World Championships (2005-07); both the 2003 and 2004 IIHF World Junior Championships, leading the U.S. to its first-ever gold medal in the event in 2004; and the 2002 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship, where he also helped Team USA to a gold-medal finish.

ABOUT JOE PAVELSKI

Known as one of the most consistent and clutch American players in NHL history, Pavelski played in 1,332 NHL regular-season games with the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars over 18 seasons.

Pavelski spent two seasons competing for the USHL’s Waterloo Black Hawks, leading the team to the 2004 Clark Cup and earning the Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year Award.

After a stellar two-year stint at Wisconsin that included helping the Badgers to the 2006 NCAA title, he joined the Sharks organization after being drafted 205th overall in the 2003 NHL Draft. Pavelski first suited up for the club’s AHL affiliate before being quickly called up to the NHL ranks, recording 28 points in 43 games during his rookie campaign.

The Plover, Wis., native played 963 games for the Sharks, finishing his tenure with the team third all-time in points (761) and second all-time in goals (355). He also led San Jose to its first-ever appearance in the Stanley Cup Final in 2015-16 during his first season as the club’s captain, recording 23 points (14 goals, 9 assists) in 24 playoff contests.

Pavelski moved to play for the Stars in 2019-20 and made an immediate impact, helping Dallas to the Stanley Cup Final and contributing 13 goals and nine assists in 27 playoff games. He continued to serve as a key contributor for the Stars for the next four seasons, leading the team to three more playoff appearances along the way.

Pavelski closed his NHL career with 1,068 points in 1,332 regular-season games, including 476 goals and 592 assists. His teams reached the playoffs in 16 of his 18 NHL seasons and the forward played in 201 playoff contests with 143 points (74 goals, 69 assists). His 74 playoff goals are the most all-time by an American-born player.

A two-time Olympian, Pavelski helped the U.S. to a silver medal at the 2010 Olympic Winter Games and was also a member of Team USA for the 2014 Games. He served as captain of the U.S. Men’s National Team for the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and skated for Team USA at the 2009 IIHF Men’s World Championship.