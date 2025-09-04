Saint Michael’s hires former Vermont women’s hockey video coordinator McLean as new assistant coach for Purple Knights

Saint Michael’s has announced the hire of Olivia McLean as the women’s hockey team’s full-time assistant coach.

McLean spent the past two years as video coordinator for the Vermont women’s hockey team. In that position, her primary charge was data and analytics collection and processing while working with the coaching staff.

“We are very excited to welcome Olivia to our staff,” said Saint Michael’s head coach Meghan Sweezey in a statement. “Olivia’s knowledge of the D-I level, familiarity with the area and program, video expertise, and interpersonal skills will undoubtedly help our team reach the next level. The future of our program is bright, and we are excited to have her supporting our vision as we move forward.”

“Coaching at the college level has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember,” added McLean. “I’m so excited to find the opportunity at Saint Michael’s. Working with such motivated athletes and staff in a tight-knit community like SMC is truly a dream. I look forward to working with Meghan and the team to grow the program further.”

A former hockey player at South Burlington High School and the Northwood School in Lake Placid, N.Y., McLean gained additional leadership experience on the ice as a counselor with the Elite Hockey Camp. The South Burlington native was a Dean’s List student in college and completed her bachelor’s degree from UVM in political science in May.