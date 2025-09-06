Wilkes men’s hockey assistant coach Bennett, who has a ‘deep understanding of the game,’ named new head coach at King’s

King’s has announced Race Bennett as the next men’s hockey head coach.

Bennett, who takes over for Tom Seravalli, who stepped down in August, becomes the program’s third full-time head coach in the young program’s history and began his duties on Sept. 4 ahead of the 2025-26 season.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Race Bennett will be leading our men’s ice hockey program into an exciting new chapter at King’s,” said King’s executive director of athletics and recreation Andy Orlowski in a statement. “Race comes from a storied hockey lineage where coaching and leadership are second nature (his father Rick previously coached at Union and played at Providence). His deep understanding of the game, combined with his relentless drive and passion, make him the ideal person to guide our team forward.”

Bennett comes from a recent stint at nearby Wilkes where he served as the assistant during the 2024-25 season that saw the Colonels claim the MAC regular-season title, post a 17-8-2 overall record, and appear in the top 20 rankings in NCAA Division III throughout the season, reaching as high as 11th nationally. He was in charge of special teams, including the third-ranked power play in the nation, and helped foster the team culture that was inclusive, competitive, and productive.

Bennett played a large role in recruiting prospective student-athletes, developing and running daily practices. Additionally, he assisted with the scouting report, compliance and budgeting, and travel logistics.

“I am truly honored to become the next head coach of the King’s men’s ice hockey program,” said Bennett. “I want to thank executive director of athletics and recreation Andy Orlowski, vice president of student affairs Dr. McShea, and the entire athletic department for this incredible opportunity. King’s College has a strong tradition of academic and athletic excellence, and I’m excited to build on that foundation. I can’t wait to help the student-athletes develop on the ice, in the classroom, and in the community. Go Monarchs.”

Prior to his time in Wilkes-Barre, Bennett worked at Paul Vincent Hockey since 2017 as the head professional, collegiate, and youth instructor, leading group sessions for athletes ages 5-25 and of varying group sizes from 10-30 participants. He also had stints with the Albany Academies since 2023, and Boone Bennett Hockey as the owner since 2024 while completing an internship with Michael Donoghue and the Florida Panthers in 2017.

“He brings an infectious energy and a hands-on approach that will resonate throughout the locker room and beyond,” said Orlowski. “Race will be a steady, inspiring presence in our players’ lives, on and off the ice. The future of men’s ice hockey at King’s has never looked brighter, and we can’t wait to see how far this program can go under his leadership.”

Bennett is a 2023 graduate of Colorado State with a degree in interdisciplinary liberal arts and a minor in business and spent a season on the men’s hockey team.