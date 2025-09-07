Flanagan, Gardner added as new assistant coaches for St. Lawrence men’s hockey team ahead of ’25-26 season

St. Lawrence has announced Kyle Flanagan and Greg Gardner as new assistant coaches for the Saints men’s hockey team.

Flanagan returns home to St. Lawrence where he served as a two-year captain and was a part of a family legacy that included his brother, Sean Flanagan, and his uncle, Paul Flanagan. Kyle will become the second Flanagan to serve as assistant coach, following in the footsteps of Paul. The elder Flanagan coached with the Skating Saints from 1988 until 1999 when he took the helm of the women’s hockey program.

“We are proud to announce the addition of Kyle Flanagan as our new assistant coach,” said SLU head coach Brent Brekke in a statement. “Kyle was one of the most dominant players in college hockey during his time as a Skating Saint and widely regarded as one of the best in the country. He was a captain, All-American, and Hobey Baker finalist. Kyle joins us following a very successful scouting career with the Ottawa Senators. His eye for talent is outstanding and his knowledge of the game is tremendous.”

“I’m fortunate for the opportunity to join this coaching staff and I am excited to be back in Appleton Arena,” added Flanagan.

Flanagan was an impact player from Day 1 for Joe Marsh and the Saints, posting 28 points in 32 games in his first-year season. The skilled forward put up over 35 points per season over the next three seasons and was named the Dr. Stuart A. Winning Most Valuable Player each of those three years. His senior season in 2012-13 was especially impressive, with the captain posting 47 points on 15 goals and 32 assists. Flanagan was named an All-American for his efforts and was a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award.

Flanagan finished his collegiate career with 134 games and put up 147 points on 46 goals and 101 assists. His 101 assists are tied with Carey for the sixth-most in program history, and his 147 points ranks among the top 15 in program history.

Following his Saints career, the forward signed with the Philadelphia Flyers and went on to play for the Adirondack Phantoms of the AHL for parts of two seasons. After a stop in the SHL with MODO Hockey, and a stint with the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL, Flanagan returned to the AHL where he played for the Binghamton Senators and the Belleville Senators before retiring from pro hockey after the 2017-18 season.

Flanagan comes home to the Saints following a very successful scouting career with the Ottawa Senators in the NHL. Responsible for scouting in Ontario, Quebec, prep schools, and the Division I ranks, along with recruiting players from the CHL, Flanagan was an integral part of the Senators scouting department from 2018 through the 2025 NHL Draft.

“But beyond the accolades and experience, what truly sets Kyle apart is that he is a great person,” said Brekke. “Kyle embodies the character and culture we value at St. Lawrence. We are thrilled to welcome him home and look forward to the impact he’ll have on our student-athletes and program. Welcome back, Kyle. Once a Saint, always a Saint.”

Gardner brings over two decades of coaching and playing experience at the collegiate and professional levels, with a reputation for developing elite goaltenders and contributing to championship-caliber teams.

“We’re excited to welcome Greg to our staff,” said Brekke. “He brings a wealth of experience, having coached college hockey for many years. Greg has an outstanding history in recruiting and player development, especially at the goaltending position. As a former goaltender himself, Greg will be a great asset for our group of goalies.”

Gardner joins the Saints following a tenure as associate head coach at Mercyhurst (2014–25), where he played a pivotal role in player development, recruiting, and video analysis. During his time at Mercyhurst, Gardner helped guide the Lakers to multiple Atlantic Hockey Frozen Four appearances, including a regular-season AHA title in 2017–18, when the team led the conference in power play scoring at 23.5%. That season also saw five players earn all-AHA honors.

Under Gardner’s tutelage, freshman goaltender Adam Carlson signed an NHL contract with the Washington Capitals in 2016, becoming the sixth player in program history to do so.

“I am honored and excited to join the St. Lawrence University community and proud men’s hockey tradition,” said Gardner. “Thank you to Coach Brekke, the staff, and the administration for the opportunity.”

Prior to Mercyhurst, Gardner spent three seasons at Princeton, where he oversaw recruiting and player development. His work contributed to the growth of future NHL players, including goaltender Michael Condon. Gardner also served five seasons at his alma mater, Niagara, helping lead the Purple Eagles to two CHA regular-season titles, a CHA tournament championship, and an NCAA tournament appearance.

As a player, Gardner was a standout goaltender at Niagara, graduating cum laude with a degree in commerce and psychology. In the 1999–2000 season, he led the NCAA in goals-against average (1.53) and set an NCAA record with 12 shutouts in a single season. He guided Niagara to CHA regular-season and tournament titles, and an NCAA tournament upset over top-seeded New Hampshire. Gardner was named to the NCAA West Regional all-tournament team and earned Niagara’s student-athlete of the year and Ockerman Award as the top business student.

Following graduation, Gardner became the first-ever NHL signee of the expansion Columbus Blue Jackets and the first NHL contract signee from Niagara. His professional career spanned seven seasons in the AHL, ECHL, and Germany’s ESBG Bundesliga, where he earned second-team honors and was named Bundesliga goaltender of the year in 2006.