Former St. Lawrence, Bentley assistant coach Doomany tabbed new assistant with Boston University men’s hockey team

Cam Doomany has joined the Boston University men’s hockey team as an assistant coach.

“I’m excited to welcome Cam to our coaching staff,” BU head coach Jay Pandolfo said in a news release. “Cam brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to BU and he will be a great asset for our goaltenders.”

Doomany arrives at BU after spending the past two seasons as an assistant coach at St. Lawrence. Prior to his stint with the Saints, Doomany was the goaltending coach at Bentley for two seasons. He also served as the director of goaltending development and marketing manager with Stop It Goaltending from 2016 to 2023.

A native of Lawrence, Mass., Doomany has also worked as a Goaltending Evaluator for USA Hockey since 2017 and has been a goaltending coach with Phillips Andover Academy, Valley Jr. Warriors, and the North Shore Hockey Academy during his career.

He graduated from Merrimack in 2019 with a degree in business administration.