Defending national champion Wisconsin picked to win WCHA regular-season title for 2025-26 women’s hockey season

The WCHA has announced its 2025-26 preseason coaches poll and all-WCHA team selections.

Defending national champion Wisconsin was selected to win the 2025-26 regular-season title by the league’s head coaches.

2025-26 WCHA Coaches Poll

1. Wisconsin (7) 49

T2. Minnesota (1) 40

T2. Ohio State 40

4. Minnesota Duluth 31

5. St. Cloud State 24

6. St. Thomas 17

7. Minnesota State 16

8. Bemidji State 7

*First-place votes are in parentheses (Coaches could not vote for their own team)

WCHA Preseason Player of the Year: Caroline Harvey, Sr., D, Wisconsin

WCHA Preseason Rookie of the Year: Adéla Šapovalivová, F, Wisconsin

Preseason All-WCHA Team

F: Abbey Murphy, R-Sr., Minnesota

F: Kirsten Simms, Sr., Wisconsin

F: Joy Dunne, Jr., Ohio State

D: Emma Peschel, Sr., Ohio State

D: Caroline Harvey, Sr., Wisconsin

G: Ève Gascon, Jr., Minnesota Duluth