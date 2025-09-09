Penn State the favorite in 2025-26 Atlantic Hockey America women’s preseason coaches poll; Nittany Lions’ Janecke garners preseason player of the year honors

Atlantic Hockey America has announced its 2025-26 preseason coaches poll and preseason all-conference team.
2025-26 Atlantic Hockey Preseason Coaches Poll
(First-place votes)
1. Penn State (6)
2. Mercyhurst (1)
3. RIT
4. Syracuse
5. Robert Morris
6. Lindenwood
7. Delaware
2025-26 Atlantic Hockey Preseason Teams
Forwards: Tessa Janecke, SR, Penn State; Julia Schalin, SO, Mercyhurst; Katelyn Roberts, SR, Penn State
Defensemen: Kendall Butze, SR, Penn State; Emma Pickering, SO, RIT
Goaltender: Katie DeSa, SR, Penn State
Preseason Player of the Year: Tessa Janecke (SR, Penn State)
*Coaches were not permitted to vote on their own players or teams.