Penn State the favorite in 2025-26 Atlantic Hockey America women’s preseason coaches poll; Nittany Lions’ Janecke garners preseason player of the year honors

By
-
Tessa Janecke compiled 48 points in 2024-25 for the Penn State women’s hockey team (photo: Penn State Athletics).

Atlantic Hockey America has announced its 2025-26 preseason coaches poll and preseason all-conference team.

2025-26 Atlantic Hockey Preseason Coaches Poll
(First-place votes)
1. Penn State (6)
2. Mercyhurst (1)
3. RIT
4. Syracuse
5. Robert Morris
6. Lindenwood
7. Delaware

2025-26 Atlantic Hockey Preseason Teams
Forwards: Tessa Janecke, SR, Penn State; Julia Schalin, SO, Mercyhurst; Katelyn Roberts, SR, Penn State
Defensemen: Kendall Butze, SR, Penn State; Emma Pickering, SO, RIT
Goaltender: Katie DeSa, SR, Penn State

Preseason Player of the Year: Tessa Janecke (SR, Penn State)

*Coaches were not permitted to vote on their own players or teams.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR