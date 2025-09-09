Sacred Heart pegged to win 2025-26 Atlantic Hockey America men’s title; Holy Cross’ Stockfish chosen preseason player of the year

Atlantic Hockey America has announced its 2025-26 preseason coaches poll and preseason all-conference team.
2025-26 Atlantic Hockey Preseason Coaches Poll
(First-place votes)
1. Sacred Heart (7)
2. Holy Cross (2)
3. Bentley (1)
4. Niagara
5. Army West Point
6. Air Force
7. Canisius
8. RIT
9. Robert Morris
10. Mercyhurst
2025-26 Atlantic Hockey Preseason Team
Forwards: Felix Trudeau (SR, Sacred Heart), Jack Stockfish (JR, Holy Cross), Devin Phillips (SR, Holy Cross)
Defensemen: Chris Hedden (SR, Air Force), Mikey Adamson (SR, Sacred Heart)
Goaltender: Ajeet Gundarah (SO, Sacred Heart)
Preseason Player of the Year: Jack Stockfish (JR, Holy Cross)
*Coaches were not permitted to vote on their own players or teams.