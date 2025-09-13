Annual U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Women’s Face-Off Classic set for Jan. 31, 2026, in Grand Rapids, Minn.

Bemidji State and Minnesota State will battle in the annual U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Women’s Face-Off Classic on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026.

Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. CST at Yanmar Arena in Grand Rapids, Minn., as the teams will battle for the Hall of Fame Game Trophy.

The annual game raises awareness for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum in Eveleth, Minn., and showcases women’s college hockey at its highest level.

“We are excited and honored to have the opportunity to play in the Hall of Fame game in such a great community like Grand Rapids,” said Beavers coach Amber Fryklund in a statement. “Showcasing the WCHA in a northern Minnesota hockey community will be so exciting for fans, players, and the community. We hope this game brings excitement and exposure to the women’s college game and inspires the next generation of hockey players.”

“Our team is very excited to be playing in the Hall of Fame game this coming January,” added Mavericks coach Shari Dickerman. “We know there will be a great atmosphere in the building. It will allow young players in the northern part of the state to see college hockey live. It will also be awesome to give the hometown crowd an opportunity to see their 2025 Ms. Hockey award winner Mercury Bischoff playing for the Mavericks in her ‘home’ arena.”

Additional event details and ticket information will be announced in coming weeks.