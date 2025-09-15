Former Elmira assistant Grace, ‘a proven winner,’ named interim head coach for Potsdam men’s hockey team

Potsdam has announced that Mike Grace will serve as the Bears interim men’s hockey head coach for the 2025-26 season.

Grace, who comes to the North Country after three seasons as the assistant coach at Elmira, takes over for Chris Bernard.

“Mike is a proven winner, having excelled as a player and coach,” said Potsdam director of athletics Mark Misiak in a statement. “His knowledge of the SUNYAC will serve him well as he gets started, and I’m excited to see what our men’s ice hockey team can achieve under his leadership this campaign.”

Beginning in 2022-23, Grace worked with Elmira head coach Aaron Saul, a former Bears coach, to guide the Soaring Eagles to a 46-31-4 record. Elmira earned three New England Hockey Conference playoff appearances and one trip to the NCAA tournament in the three years. Nine Elmira players earned all-NEHC honors during Grace’s time on the staff.

He was responsible for Elmira’s defense, defensive systems, penalty kill and power play. Grace was also in charge of developing practice plans as well as pre-scout and post-game video. He worked with Saul on recruiting, social media and all other aspects of hockey operations.

Prior to Elmira, Grace served as head coach of the Boston Jr. Rangers and Maine Eclipse, two EHL Premier teams. He also was an assistant coach for the same clubs in addition to the Worcester Jr. Railers.

Grace began his coaching career as a graduate assistant coach at King’s in 2017-18 and spent three seasons with the Monarchs.

As a player, Grace is no stranger to the Bears or the SUNYAC. He spent four seasons manning the blue line for Plattsburgh. In his Cardinals career, he totaled 52 points on 10 goals and 42 assists in 105 games.

After graduating in 2013, Grace played 223 games with the SPHL’s Mississippi RiverKings, amassing 12 goals and 77 assists for 89 points. He closed his professional playing career with a brief appearance for the FPHL’s Elmira Mammoth.

The Rochester, N.Y., native holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from Plattsburgh and a master’s in curriculum and instruction from King’s.