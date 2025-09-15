Lake Superior State signs Whitten, already Lakers’ longest-tenured head coach, to extension through 2031-22 season

Lake Superior State has signed head coach Damon Whitten to a contract extension through the 2031-32 season.

Whitten, already the longest-tenured coach in program history, will begin his 12th season behind the bench this October.

“We are thrilled to extend Coach Whitten’s leadership with this contract extension,” said LSSU athletic director Tory Lindley in a statement. “His commitment to developing our student-athletes, promoting a culture of excellence, and representing our university with integrity and passion has been outstanding. This extension reflects our confidence in his vision for the program and our excitement for the future of our historic hockey program.”

Since arriving at LSSU, Whitten has built a program defined by success both on and off the ice. Under his guidance, 20 Lakers have earned all-conference honors, including Diego Cuglietta, who led Division I hockey in goals in 2019. The program has consistently ranked among national leaders in producing alumni who continue their careers in professional hockey. Whitten guided the Lakers to their 11th all-time NCAA tournament appearance during the 2020-21 season, a milestone that reestablished LSSU among college hockey’s national contenders.

Academics remains a cornerstone of Whitten’s program. His teams regularly post a GPA above 3.4, with multiple players graduating at the top of their class in the Lukenda School of Business.

“I’m thrilled to extend our commitment to Damon as our hockey coach,” said LSSU President Dr. David Travis. “Under his leadership, our hockey program is poised for even greater success. I am very excited about what the future holds for Laker hockey.”

Whitten, the 10th head coach in program history, recently surpassed Jim Roque for the longest single tenure at LSSU and this season ties Frank Anzalone’s 12 combined campaigns — the most in program history.

“It’s an incredible honor to continue leading Laker Hockey and represent Lake Superior State University,” Whitten said. “I am deeply grateful for the trust and support of our university leadership under Dr. Travis and director of athletics Tory Lindley, whose commitment and vision provide the foundation for our success.

“Angie and I are proud to raise our family in Sault Ste. Marie, and we feel truly fortunate to be a part of this community. This program has a proud tradition and a passionate fan base, and together with our players, staff, alumni, and fans, we are building something special.

“I believe our best days are still ahead, and I couldn’t be more excited for the future of Laker hockey.”

In addition to his coaching accomplishments, Whitten is deeply invested in the Sault Ste. Marie community. He serves on the board of the Sault Michigan Hockey Association and supports numerous causes, including United Way, Pink in the Rink, and Check.Slash.Survive. Alongside his wife, Angie, he has been a visible and active member of the local community throughout his tenure.

Whitten’s energy and vision are also reflected in Taffy Abel Arena. With the support of key alumni and donors, the program has renovated team facilities, showcased program history in high-visibility areas, and added major upgrades such as the arena’s video board, all with Whitten playing a central role.