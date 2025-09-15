St. Thomas, Minnesota State picked first in CCHA preseason coaches, media polls; individual preseason player awards, teams also announced

The CCHA has announced the results of its coaches and media preseason polls and preseason all-conference teams and preseason individual awards as selected by league coaches and media.
2025-26 CCHA Preseason Coaches Poll
St. Thomas – 72 (3 first-place votes)
Minnesota State – 71 (4)
Michigan Tech – 59 (2)
Augustana – 59
Bowling Green – 58
Bemidji State – 54
Lake Superior State – 38
Ferris State – 33
Northern Michigan – 24
2025-26 Preseason Players of the Year
Lucas Wahlin, UST
2025-26 Preseason Co-Rookie of the Year
Nathan Pilling, UST
Dominik Rymon, BGSU
2025-26 Preseason All-CCHA Team
Lucas Wahlin, UST*
Isaac Gordon, MTU
Stiven Sardarian, MTU
Evan Murr, MSU*
Isa Parekh, BSU
Alex Tracy, MSU
* – Unanimous
2025-26 CCHA Preseason Media Poll
Minnesota State – 127 (8 first-place votes)
St. Thomas – 115 (2)
Bowling Green – 108 (4)
Michigan Tech – 100
Augustana – 95
Bemidji State – 75
Ferris State – 54
Lake Superior State – 49
Northern Michigan – 33
2025-26 Preseason Media Players of the Year
Alex Tracy, MSU
2025-26 Preseason Media Co-Rookie of the Year
Max Hildenbrand, BSU
Max Vig, BSU
2025-26 Preseason Media All-CCHA Team
Stiven Sardarian, MTU
Lucas Wahlin, UST
Brody Waters, BGSU
Evan Murr, MSU*
Isa Parekh, BSU
Alex Tracy, MSU*
* – Unanimous