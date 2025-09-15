St. Thomas, Minnesota State picked first in CCHA preseason coaches, media polls; individual preseason player awards, teams also announced

The CCHA has announced the results of its coaches and media preseason polls and preseason all-conference teams and preseason individual awards as selected by league coaches and media.

2025-26 CCHA Preseason Coaches Poll

St. Thomas – 72 (3 first-place votes)

Minnesota State – 71 (4)

Michigan Tech – 59 (2)

Augustana – 59

Bowling Green – 58

Bemidji State – 54

Lake Superior State – 38

Ferris State – 33

Northern Michigan – 24

2025-26 Preseason Players of the Year

Lucas Wahlin, UST

2025-26 Preseason Co-Rookie of the Year

Nathan Pilling, UST

Dominik Rymon, BGSU

2025-26 Preseason All-CCHA Team

Lucas Wahlin, UST*

Isaac Gordon, MTU

Stiven Sardarian, MTU

Evan Murr, MSU*

Isa Parekh, BSU

Alex Tracy, MSU

* – Unanimous

2025-26 CCHA Preseason Media Poll

Minnesota State – 127 (8 first-place votes)

St. Thomas – 115 (2)

Bowling Green – 108 (4)

Michigan Tech – 100

Augustana – 95

Bemidji State – 75

Ferris State – 54

Lake Superior State – 49

Northern Michigan – 33

2025-26 Preseason Media Players of the Year

Alex Tracy, MSU

2025-26 Preseason Media Co-Rookie of the Year

Max Hildenbrand, BSU

Max Vig, BSU

2025-26 Preseason Media All-CCHA Team

Stiven Sardarian, MTU

Lucas Wahlin, UST

Brody Waters, BGSU

Evan Murr, MSU*

Isa Parekh, BSU

Alex Tracy, MSU*

* – Unanimous