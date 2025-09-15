Women’s Division I College Hockey: 2025-26 AHA season preview

As this is the first preview of the season, let’s take a moment to look at the bigger picture of the sport as a whole.

One topic is going to dominate conversations this season – with USA and Canada no longer centralizing their players prior to the Olympics in February in Italy, collegiate players from those squads will remain with their collegiate teams, but leave approximately once a month for training camps with their national teams.

It’s a brand new process and no one knows quite how it will go or how it will affect the college game.

Players from non-North American programs will also have international duty responsibilities throughout the early season before departing for the Olympics. The Games themselves run from February 6 – 22, 2026, but women’s ice hockey begins play on February 5.

USA and Canada have also announced a pair of Rivalry Series games on Thursday, November 6 and Saturday, November 8, with the likelihood of more games coming before February.

That means players will likely be gone from their collegiate team for the final month of the regular season and may or may not be available for the opening round of playoffs depending on travel, rest and recovery.

The unknown in this process certainly makes predicting the outcomes of the season more difficult. Some teams will see massive changes with several players joining their respective national teams, but even one player being gone can change chemistry. How every team handles the interruptions and changes is going to play a massive role in how the season turns out. The teams with depth and players that flourish when given bigger roles have a chance to take large steps forward.

And while this issue will play out across all games, it’s likely it will be particularly noticeable during special teams, which should play a more outsized role in games this year as players who’ve never been on a power play or penalty kill unit collegiately are given more responsibility.

There are likely to be a lot of growing pains this year and the team that shows the most versatility and adaptability is going to have a very good opportunity at the championship trophy.

____

Atlantic Hockey America

As a quick reminder, this is the former CHA conference. This is their second year under this new moniker. The biggest change here this season is the addition of the University of Delaware. The Blue Hens are led by former Penn State assistant Allison Coomey, who is getting her first chance at a head coaching gig. She’ll host her former team at the beginning of October, which should be an early test for her new team.

Penn State once again seems to be the team to beat. Everyone else is just hoping to stop their momentum. Last season, the Nittany Lions suffered just one conference loss – to Mercyhurst – in the second-to-last weekend of the season.

But there are a lot of teams that showed promise last season and many intriguing newcomers that will look to make immediate impact. As sure as it feels that Penn State is on top, how the rest of the teams will finish feels incredibly unsure. There will be season-long fights for the rest of the positions. Where teams finish and therefore are seeded for the postseason tournament will be crucial for any team with an eye towards upsetting PSU and earning the conference’s autobid.

Delaware

Being the new kid in town is never easy, but don’t expect Delaware to be winless. Coomey has had two years to build the program and has put together a team of players who want to be part of building something new. Expect them to be gritty and pesky.

Last Season

This will be the Blue Hens’ first year of competition.

Key Returners

n/a

Key Departures

n/a

Most intriguing newcomer

All of them!

But also, Junior goalie Mattie Robinson is a transfer from Northeastern. She was not the starter, but she wouldn’t have been recruited there without some serious skill. She did well in limited appearances for the Huskies and will provide the Blue Hens a solid back to build from.

Prediction

Sixth

Lindenwood

The Lions have stuggled to find consistent results season after season. After 11 wins two years ago, they struggled more last season and will look to build things back up.

Last Season

5-26-2, 4-15-2 (fifth). Lost to RIT in the opening round of the AHA tournament.

Key Returners

Zsofia Pazmandi

The Hungarian national transferred from DIII Plattsburgh State before last season and was second on the team in scoring. She’s the highest returning scorer on the squad and with a year of DI experience to buoy her, I expect an even better year. Good on both ends of the ice, she needs to unleash her shot a little more often, but she should be a standout in the AHA this year.

Key Departures

Sidney Jackel (transfer to St. Cloud State)

Most intriguing newcomer

Lexi Secreto (transfer from Ohio State)

Like Delaware, Lindenwood has brought in a solid transfer goalie. Last season three different netminders took time in net, but they seem to have a group that could really push each other and force a competition for the starting role. They gave up more than four goals a game last season and have to bring their goals scored versus goals allowed ration down.

Prediction

Seventh

Mercyhurst

The Lakers lost a ton of scoring to graduation and the transfer portal. They’ll need younger player to take a big step forward this season and take advantage of the opportunity to make an impact. There could also be an interesting fight in the net. The Lakers have been ok with splitting time, so we might not see one true starter, but Germany U18 national team goalie Tara Bach could take big minutes from the two returners.

Last Season

20-17-2, 13-6-1 (second). Lost to Penn State in the CHA Tournament championship game.

Key Returners

Julia Schalin was last season’s conference Rookie of the Year. She will likely miss time playing with Finland heading into the Olympics, but they’ll need her scoring tough.

Key Departures

Thea Johansson (transfer to UMD), Megan McCay (transfer to Clarkson), Vanessa Upson (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

South Korean national Nayeon Kim was very prolific in the OWHL in Canada her last three seasons and brings international experience at the senior level.

Prediction

Second

Penn State

Even with Tessa Janecke out intermittently with Team USA and having lost some key parts to graduation, the Nittany Lions have a hold on the top of this conference until another team proves they can regularly defeat them.

Last Season

31-6-1, 19-1-0 (first). Lost to St Lawrence in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Key Returners

Senior Tessa Janecke, sophomore Grace Outwater

Key Departures

Lyndie Lobdell (graduation), Stella Retrum (transfer to Vermont)

Most intriguing newcomer

Taylor Lum (transfer from St. Lawrence), Danica Maynard

Lum brings NCAA Tournament and international experience and should help lead PSU as the season winds down. Maynard was on the Canada U18 team that won gold at the most recent World Championship, scoring a goal and adding three assists.

Prediction

First

Robert Morris

The AHA coaches had RMU fifth in the preseason poll and I’m not sure I’m that low on the Colonials. I like that they brought back Marcovsky, who should provide a ton of leadership and experience for a program that’s had difficulty finding consistency (understandably so) since their return. There is so much potential here, but it’s still a question mark if it can be converted into wins.

Last Season

8-24-3, 2-16-2 (third). Lost to Syracuse in the opening round of the CHA tournament.

Key Returners

Alaina Giampietro, Ellie Marcovsky

I’m counting Marcovsky as a returner because she is a former Colonial returning to the program this season after moving to Princeton when the program shuttered.

Giampietro used a second redshirt season after just 11 games played last year. She’s a former conference rookie of the year and if she can return to form this season, could have a massive impact.

Key Departures

Veronica Bac (graduation), Janelle Evans (Clarkson)

Most intriguing newcomer

Sophomores Rowyn Ringor (transfer from Post) and Jessica MacKinnon (transfer from Clarkson)

Prediction

Third

RIT

The Tigers showed good growth over the past few seasons. The AHA coaches have them third in the preseason poll after they finished near .500 overall and in conference. They have a young core that needs to make another step forward this season. They’ve had great offensive contribution from blueliners, which is awesome, but a successful team needs their forwards to be leading the offense.

Last Season

16-17-4, 8-10-2 (fourth). Lost to Penn State in the semifinals of the AHA tournament.

Key Returners

Emma Pickering

She led the team with 11 goals as a defender.

Key Departures

Junior Janelle Evans (transfer to Clarkson)

Most intriguing newcomer

Tilli Keranen

Prediction

Fourth

Syracuse

The Orange had a strong season, more than doubling their wins overall and in conference from the previous season. However, their leading scorer and starting goalie both graduated. They need younger players to step up – no one else on the roster scored more than nine goals. Syracuse has to do their best to not have a drop off and keep the improvements they made as the status quo.

Last Season

15-23, 11-9 (third). Lost to Mercyhurst in the AHA semifinals

Key Returners

Jessica Cheung

She led the team in blocks while also adding nine assists. She’s calm on defense but has the instincts to move the puck up and find her teammates. Just a sophomore, there’s a high ceiling for her.

Key Departures

Bryn Saarela, Allie Kelley

Most intriguing newcomer

Makenna Williment

Prediction

Fifth