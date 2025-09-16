Women’s Division I College Hockey: 2025-26 ECAC season preview

The top four finishers in the ECAC made the NCAA tournament last season, with Cornell advancing to the Frozen Four. I’d expect at least that many this year, with an outside chance for a fifth to also break through. Cornell comes in as the coaches’ preseason pick for the top spot. There was a decent amount of roster turnover within the top teams this past offseason and the top of the conference was already pretty competitive and volatile. With all those unknowns, it should be fun to watch how things shake out. Teams in the bottom half of the standings proved capable of shaking things up and stealing points from programs above them in the standings. While there will be plenty of eyes on the top four teams, one season-long storyline will be whether Brown and Union can break through to the top six. With experienced rosters and the confidence of some big wins last season, I wouldn’t be very comfortable if I were Quinnipiac, Princeton or Yale.

Brown

I’ve been on the Brown hype train for a few seasons now and it feels like this could be the year that they put the different pieces together. There has been improvement on all fronts, but for them to finish in the top half, they have to get top-tier performances from all their lines and special teams consistently and at the same time. There have been flashes of brilliance here, but to prove they’ve really reached a new level, they have to pull out a few more closes games and not leave winnable points on the table.

Last Season

14-13-3, 9-10-3 (eighth). Lost to Union in the opening round of the ECAC Tournament.

Key Returners

Sophomore Monique Lyons, Senior Jade Iginla

Lyons was a revelation last season and came up big again and again in high-leverage situations. I want to see what Iginla does with this talented team around her where she doesn’t have to carry so much of the burden. There’s so much potential with this group, but they have to consistently turn that into results.

Key Departures

Cameron Sikich (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Avery Lian

The 5’11” rookie defender from Duluth adds some needed size to this somewhat small group. I’m excited to see how she uses her size and reach to win puck and board battles and if she can easily turn the puck the other way and hit the forwards on quick breakouts.

Prediction

Eighth

Clarkson

The Golden Knights graduated a ton of talent, scoring and leadership last season and will likely have some growing pains to start the year as they figure out who they are now. To be an NCAA Tournament team, they’ll need some players to really thrive in bigger roles. Clarkson is a team that has really embraced the portal and often has some pretty significant roster changes season to season, but they’ve been able to keep finding cohesion and come together as a unit.

Last Season

25-12-2, 18-3-1 (fourth). Lost to Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals.

Key Returners

Goalie Holly Gruber, senior Sena Catterall

Key Departures

Senior Haley Winn, fifth-years Nicole Gosling and Anne Cherkowski (graduation), Julia Miniotti (transfer to St. Thomas)

Generally it’s not great to have defenders as your scoring leaders. Though I fully think Winn and Gosling and the Golden Knights proved that wrong, I don’t think it’s something that can continue without the elite talent those two brought. Six of their top eight scorers are no longer on the roster. It will be interesting to see if offense will still be generated from the top of the zone or if new players shake up the approach in the offensive zone. Getting a more robust and consistent attack from their forwards will be key to whether or not they’re competing for a conference title, I think.

Most intriguing newcomer

Junior Andrea Trnková (transfer from RPI), senior Megan McKay (transfer from Mercyhurst)

Prediction

Third

Colgate

With all their recent success, the Raiders have earned the benefit of the doubt that they’ll continue to be a top-tier team. That being said, I don’t think it’s the same foregone conclusion it has been in recent seasons. A lot has changed in Hamilton with two of their top four scorers as well as their goalie gone. Their style evolved and grew with the players they had, so we may see some retooling in their approach now that the top line looks different. There is not much experience among their goalie trio, with a freshman, a sophomore who hasn’t seen action and another second year player who appeared in eight games. The defense is going to be busy early making sure their young netminders have time to adapt and grow into the role.

Last Season

30-9, 18-4 (second). Lost to Minnesota in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals.

Key Returners

Senior Elyssa Biederman, junior Emma Pais

Quick and greasy, Biederman can be off down the ice before the defense even knows she’s gone. I love how she handles the puck and uses her small size to move around opponents. She and the Raiders will be most successful if Pais (or someone else) plays a more physical role this season. Biederman and Kaltounková worked well together in their contrasts. Pais doesn’t need to become Kaltounková exactly, but as a foil to Biederman’s stature, Colgate will be most successful if someone can really stake out space in the slot and in front of the net and find some clean ice.

Key Departures

Fifth-year Kristýna Kaltounková, senior goalie Hannah Murphy (graduation), Kaia Malachino (transfer to Ohio State)

Most intriguing newcomers

Freshman Dorothy Copetti, sophomore Chloe Goofers (transfer from Merrimack)

Prediction

Second

Cornell

The Big Red return much of the roster that went to the Frozen Four last season, which would be a good sign for them on its own, but becomes even more important when compared to the adjustments that will need to be made at the other teams expected to fight for a league title. Their offense was really balanced last season and didn’t rely on any one player. Avi Adam and Lindzi Avar both return and will be expected to continue to lead the team in points and goals. The one thing intangible that they lost with the players who graduated is someone who can come up big in the clutch. The Big Red eked out some close wins last season, particularly in the postseason, and will be looking for players that can make things happen in those big moments.

Last Season

25-5-5, 16-2-4 (first). Lost to Ohio State in the National semifinal

Key Returners

Junior goalie Annelies Bergmann, senior Avi Adam

Bergmann has lived up to expectations and then some and has continued to grow into one of the best goalies in the country. Even with the number of returning players, I still think she’s the key to Cornell’s season. She sets the tone.

Key Departures

Lily Delianedis and Rory Guilday (graduation), Ashley Messier (transfer to UMD)

Most intriguing newcomer

Freshmen Nora Curtis, London McDavid

Prediction

First

Dartmouth

It was a rough season for the Big Green, there’s no way around that. But there were also reasons to look forward to this year. They had seven one-goal losses, tied Cornell and lost in overtime to Princeton. They clearly improved as the season progressed. Now they’re in their second year under coach Maura Crowell and seem poised to turn more of those near misses into wins. They’re solid in net, but they absolutely have to find a way to be more prolific on offense – they had just four players score double-digit points last season and three of those players are no longer on the roster.

Last Season

5-21-3, 3-16-3 (eleventh). Lost to Yale in the opening round of the ECAC tournament.

Key Returners

Sophomore goalie Michaela Hesová, senior Cally Dixon

The Czech goalie had a standout rookie season, ending the season with a .922 save percentage despite winning just four games. She’s the rock and she’s going to continue to keep them in games and give them a chance. Now the offense has to give her some support.

Key Departures

Lauren Messier, Laura Fuoco (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Freshmen Miami Jones and Kenzington Lehman

Prediction

Tenth

Harvard

By record, it was Harvard’s worst season in program history. But it wasn’t that simple for the Crimson, who were statistically improved from the year before, even if that didn’t show up in the win column. Their two wins both came over ranked opponents and they had eight one-goal losses across the season. It was bad, but it wasn’t hopeless. The biggest struggle for Harvard this season might be mental. It’s possible they won’t see improvement in either the win column or the standings and going through a season like that, especially a second in a row, is really difficult. But if Laura Bellamy can continue to make her mark as a coach and build from the progress they made last season and her team buys in to putting in the work to help rebuild to something they might actually get to be a part of, there’s opportunity in this volatile and competitive conference.

Last Season

2-25-2, 1-20-1 (twelfth). Lost to Quinnipiac in the opening round of the ECAC tournament.

Key Returners

Junior Kaley MacDonald

The positive is that there were contributions from everyone on the roster. The downside is just two players managed 10 points – one graduated and the other was MacDonald, a defender. She’s a powerhouse on the blue line and the team as a whole showed themselves to be unafraid to sell on defense, setting a program record for blocks. Now they have to focus on turning good defense into offense.

Key Departures

Gabi Davidson Adams, Mia Biotti (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Emi Biotti

Prediction

Eleventh

Princeton

The Tigers are the team most poised to cause chaos among the top of the standings in the ECAC, in my opinion. It’s difficult to parse the middle of the pack and I get why the coaches have them sixth, but I feel like there’s more talent and potential on this roster than they’re getting credit for. There are some world-class defenders joining a team that was middle of the pack in Team Defense. I don’t think they’ll have any difficulty putting more of a gap between goals scored and goals allowed. They were better than their conference record would have you believe and with a strong returning core the ceiling feels really high for Princeton.

Last Season



18-12-2, 11-9-2 (seventh). Lost to Colgate in the ECAC quarterfinals.



Key Returners

Senior Issy Wunder, sophomore Mackenzie Alexander

Losing Paul is a blow, but both Wunder and Alexander had breakout seasons. Wunder more than tripled her goals from the season before while Alexander was stellar as a rookie, taking no time to adjust her game and make a huge impact. It seems like this team should be able to hit their stride earlier in the season, even despite starting on the later Ivy League calendar. I have high expectations for what they can accomplish.

Key Departures

Senior Sarah Paul (transfer to Minnesota)

Most intriguing newcomers

Coach Courtney Kessel, Megan Healy

Kessel returns to the college ranks after two years helming the Boston Fleet in the PWHL. Healy has been a member of the last three U18 World Championships teams with Team USA and led all defenders in assists at the most recent tournament.

Prediction

Fourth

Quinnipiac

The Bobcats graduated arguably their top forward, defender and goalie and will have some adjustments to make this season. While they got solid points down their roster, they had just one player with 30 points last season. In this high-powered conference, they’ll need to find some more firepower to really compete. Kahlen LaMarche took on a bigger role last season and I think will take another step in development, but there’s room on this team for a few more players to really take on more and become a bigger part of the team’s attack.

Last Season

22-12-4, 11-8-3 (fifth). Lost to Clarkson in the ECAC quarterfinals.

Key Returners

Junior Kahlen LaMarche

Key Departures

Goalie Kayle Doyle, Kendall Cooper, Maya Labad (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Junior Alex Law (transfer from Boston University)

Law was eye-catching at the U18 level and never seemed able to produce that same kind of magic at Boston College. Maybe a change of scenery will help her access that spark because she was a game-changer when I watched her in at the 2023 U18 World Championship.

Prediction

Fifth

RPI

After finishing with one of the best records in their program’s recent memory, the outlook is rough for the Engineers. They lost 60% of last year’s goal scorers and will have a tough road to create chemistry and figure out who they’re going to be this season. RPI has relied on strong goaltending and defense to give them a foundation to build off and they’ll be looking for more of that this season.

Last Season

14-18-3, 7-13-2 (tenth). Lost to Princeton in the opening round of the ECAC tournament.

Key Returners

Junior Georgia Bailey, senior Sophia Jones

Bailey was second on the team in scoring and will need to take on an even bigger role leading this offense. Jones had more than twice the blocks of anyone else on the team. I wonder if we’ll see Bjergstad and Reese Keating split time more than RPI having a true starter and having Jones in front should give Bjersgtad a chance to ease in a bit more.

Key Departures

Andrea Trnková (transfer to Clarkson), Morgann Skoda (transfer to Vermont)

Most intriguing newcomers

Goalie Caroline Bjergstad, Victoria Savage

Prediction

Twelfth

St. Lawrence

It was a stellar season for the Saints as they made their second-straight NCAA regional final, but nine of their top ten scorers from last season are not with the Saints this season. Not only did they lose more than 70% of last year’s points, but they graduated their longtime leadership core. I’m not sure if I am overconcerned or the ECAC coaches are underconcerned, but it feels really generous to have the Saints tied for fourth in the preseason poll with so much needing to be rebuilt coming into the season. There’s a lot of work to be done in Canton. I don’t have any doubts that Chris Wells and his staff are up to the job, but I tend to lean towards being cautious and waiting for a team to prove themselves first, so I have to put them in the middle of the pack.

Last Season

22-12-5, 13-6-3 (third). Lost to Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals.

Key Returners

Senior goalie Emma-Sofie Nordström

Nordström initially entered the transfer portal and then withdrew and looking at things right now, SLU has to be super thankful she did. With not a ton of experience and leadership returning to this team, she’s going to be so important in keeping them even keeled, reminding them they’ve proven themselves to be a contender for a top spot in the league and can expect to make the postseason.

Key Departures

Abby Hustler, Anna Segedi (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Lilien Benakova

Prediction

Sixth

Yale

Maybe it’s because I’m at the end of this long conference, but I’m feeling like I have no idea what to expect out of the Elis this year. We’ve seen them have their best season in recent years and last year they were solidly middle of the pack. There are some high-ceiling youngsters in their recruiting class, but I think there will be some growing pains, particularly on the defensive end. We know the Bulldogs are capable of pushing for a top spot in this league, but last season I wondered if they know that themselves. I’d like to see a little more spark from them before I buy in and believe they can give the top of the standings a fight.

Last Season

16-13-3, 10-10-2 (sixth). Lost to St. Lawrence in the ECAC Tournament quarterfinals.

Key Returners

Seniors Carina DiAntonio, Jordan Ray, sophomore Cami Bell

The team’s two leading scorers return, which gives them a solid offensive foundation. DiAntonio has a great sense for when to unleash a shot and when to dish the puck. Ray is great at finding an open player, but if she can be a bit more on target and pickier about the shots she takes, they could be a powerful duo up top. Bell was second on the team in goals last season, but they came in fits and starts. If she can become more consistent, the Yale offense will be in decent shape.

Key Departures

Pia Dukarich, Anna Bargman (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Molly Boyle, Hannah Weyerhaeuser

Prediction

Seventh

Union

I fear Union is stuck in the same spot as teams like Minnesota State in the WCHA – showing marked improvement, but not being able to move up in the standings. It’s hard out there for the middle teams, particularly in a 12-team league. The gap to the top is not only really big, but any available space is being fought for by several other squads as well. I liked the improvement in both possession and puck movement. They were more deliberate and organized on offense and it showed in the stats and standings.

Last Season

13-23-1, 8-14 (ninth). Lost to Cornell in the opening round of the ECAC Tournament.

Key Returners

Sophomore Karianne Engelbert

She led the team in goals and points as a rookie and returns this season to take another step forward. She could use some help lighting the lamp – no one else on the team had more than eight goals to her 15. It makes her a target for the defense and can leave the Garnet Chargers being a little too one-dimensional.

Key Departures

Goalie Sophie Matsoukas, Maren Friday (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomers

Freshman Kaitlyn Toner, Hayley Kelleher (Clarkson)

Prediction

Ninth