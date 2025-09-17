Former Amherst women’s hockey assistant, Becker, Worcester State captain Kelly chosen as new Assumption assistant coach

Kylian Kelly has joined the Assumption coaching staff ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Kelly began her collegiate career at Becker, where she played ice hockey, field hockey, and lacrosse, and was selected as a captain of all three teams. When Becker closed in 2021, Kelly transferred to Worcester State to play her final two seasons, where she was chosen as a captain for the inaugural season of women’s hockey and led the Lancers to back-to-back conference tournament championships.

She concluded her 105-game career playing defense with four goals and 57 assists, while also setting the program records for the most assists in a season (21) and the most career assists by a defenseman (34).

“I’m very excited to join the Assumption women’s hockey program,” said Kelly in a statement. “Being part of a newer program with so much potential is a unique and rewarding opportunity. I look forward to helping build a strong foundation, developing our student-athletes on and off the ice, and contributing to a culture of hard work, growth, and success. I can’t wait to get started and be part of this exciting journey with the team.”

Kelly began her coaching career while still a collegiate student-athlete. She served as the head JV girls lacrosse coach and an assistant varsity coach at her alma mater, Shrewsbury High School, as well as an assistant varsity field hockey coach. Kelly also coached ice hockey with the WC Swans program.

For the past two seasons, Kelly served as an assistant coach at Amherst, where they compiled a 44-10-3 record and advanced to the Division III national championship game.

“We’re really excited to add Kylian to our coaching staff for the 2025-26 season,” said Assumption head coach Joe Grossman. “Her experience in recruiting, player development, and overall success at Amherst College speaks for itself and we couldn’t be happier to add her to our group.”

Kelly earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Worcester State in 2022 and was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma student-athlete honor society and the Psi Chi psychology honor society. She has also worked as a Title I reading instructor for Shrewsbury Public Schools, helping children who struggle with reading and writing skills.