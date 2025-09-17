Former Boston College women’s hockey captain Connolly named new assistant coach at Stonehill

Stonehill has announced the addition of Erin Connolly to the Skyhawks’ coaching staff for the 2025-26 season.

Connolly begins her collegiate coaching career after two years in the professional sector, serving as a sales development representative with Chaos Cylindo and OpenGov.

Alongside her professional work, she has dedicated significant time to player development, spending more than 20 hours per week since 2020 instructing over 30 athletes, ages 6–18, to help them advance in club and high school hockey. As lead instructor at Driscoll Skating & Skills, she designed and implemented specialized on-ice drills to enhance skating, puck handling, and overall performance.

“As a former captain and Beanpot MVP at Boston College, we look forward to Erin sharing her knowledge with our group,” said Stonehill head coach Lee-J Mirasolo in a statement. “She is aware of what it takes for a team to have success, which is evident in her four appearances at the NCAA tournament, two of which resulted in trips to the Frozen Four. She carries with her a background in skills that will aid in the individual development of our players.

“Erin is a champion on and off the ice, and we are thrilled to welcome her aboard as a Skyhawk.”

During her undergraduate years at Boston College, Connolly worked as a fitness coach at the South Boston Leadership Initiative during two summers, guiding youth ages 12–18 through structured goal-setting programs focused on academic achievement and career development.

A 2019 BC graduate, Connolly was a five-year member of the Eagles’ women’s hockey team and served as team captain during the 2019–20 season. She earned Hockey East all-academic team honors, was recognized with a spot on the ACC athletics honor roll in 2020 and was named Beanpot MVP in 2017.

She recorded 42 career points across 131 games while helping lead Boston College to three Beanpot championships, two Hockey East tournament titles, three Hockey East regular-season crowns, and four NCAA tournament appearances — including two trips to the Frozen Four. She was also part of the 2015–16 squad that set the NCAA record for most wins in a single season.