NCHC announces six-member preseason all-conference team ahead of 2025-26 season

The NCHC has announced its 2025-26 preseason all-conference team, as selected by members of the media.

2025-26 NCHC Preseason All-Conference Team

F: Sam Harris, Denver, Jr.

F: Cullen Potter, Arizona State, So.

F: Max Plante, Minnesota Duluth, So.

D: Jake Livanavage, North Dakota, Jr.

D: Eric Pohlkamp, Denver, Jr.

G: Hampton Slukynsky, Western Michigan, So.

Media members voted for three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender on their ballot with each vote worth one point. The top three vote-getters at forward, top two defensemen and highest vote-getting goaltender made up the preseason all-conference team. A total of 30 ballots were submitted by media members covering each team, as well as select national college hockey media.

On Thursday, the 2025-26 NCHC preseason poll will be revealed.