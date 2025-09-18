Defending national champion Western Michigan chosen first in 2025 NCHC preseason media poll

The NCHC has released its 2025-26 preseason media poll.

Defending national champion Western Michigan was picked first, followed by Denver and North Dakota. Four different teams received first-place votes in the poll.

2025-26 NCHC Preseason Media Poll

1. Western Michigan, 252 points (19 first-place votes)

2. Denver, 225 (4)

3. North Dakota, 220 (5)

4. Arizona State, 180 (2)

5. Colorado College, 128

6. Minnesota Duluth, 120

7. Omaha, 110

8. St. Cloud State, 80

9. Miami, 35

A total of 30 ballots were submitted by local media members from each school, as well as select national media. Points were awarded on a descending scale with a first-place vote worth nine points, a second-place vote worth eight points and so on.