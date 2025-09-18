Women’s Division I College Hockey: 2025-26 Hockey East season preview

Last season was a fun one in Hockey East, at least for fans of unpredictability and chaos. It might not have been fun for the teams, but it truly felt like any team could win on any given weekend and the winner wasn’t decided until the final game. It seems unlikely that too much of that will change this year. The Olympics presents so many unknowns and it feels like the teams are roughly where they were heading into last season. Boston University was severely underestimated heading into the 2024-25 campaign, but they don’t have that luxury this year. While they graduated some key pieces, they’re bringing in a lot of talent. It feels like this is their title to lose. Of course, Connecticut will want to have something to say about that. The Huskies stole the regular season title, but BU came out on top in the conference tournament to earn the NCAA autobid. I’d imagine both teams feel like they have some unfinished business there.

There’s a lot of opportunity for teams that have been in the middle of the standings to take a big step up. If Providence, Maine or New Hampshire can consistently get results, they’ll put a lot of pressure on the top teams to do the same.

This conference is usually pretty chaotic – add in players coming and going for the Olympics and it should be a banner year for unexpected results in Hockey East.

Boston College

The Eagles had an up and down season and I’m not sure we’ll see much different from them this year. Between graduation and the portal, they lost a number of key players and leaders and will be looking to form a new identity and reestablish themselves this season. BC can sometimes get so caught in moving the puck that they forget to take advantage of grade-A shot opportunities. Goals look like they might be at a premium in this league again this season, so they have to be smarter with taking opportunities in front of them.

Last Season

21-13-2, 16-9-2 (third). Lost to Boston University in the Hockey East semifinals.

Key Returners

Junior Sammy Taber, goalie Grace Campbell

Taber led the team in points and assists, but she’s the only one of the top five scorers to return this season. The team is also missing their two biggest shot blockers. Taber will be joined by Minnesota transfer Emma Connor and rookie Maxim Tremblay, both who should be primed to take on bigger roles offensively. Taber will be looking to dish them pucks, but also needs to gain the confidence to unleash her own shot a bit more often.

Key Departures

Sophomore Molly Jordan (transfer to Minnesota), junior Julia Pellerin (transfer to Connecticut), Abby Newhook (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Freshman Maxim Tremblay

Prediction

Fifth

Boston University

It was a stellar season for the Terriers, who earned an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time in ten years. It was coach Tara Watchorn’s first at the helm and it seemed to really set the tone for her expectations and beliefs in what this program can achieve. There is some roster turnover, with a few of the teams’ leaders graduating, but a solid senior class now has the motivation and post season experience that should help push them through the hardest parts of the season.

Last Season

24-12-2, 18-7-2 (second). Lost to Clarkson in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinal

Key Returners

Seniors Sydney Healey, Luisa Welcke and Lilli Welcke

Key Departures

Junior Alex Law (transfer to Quinnipiac), goalie Callie Shanahan (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomers

Fifth year goalie Michelle Pasiechnyk (Clarkson), Anežka Cabelová

Pulling Pasiechnyk out of what we all thought was retirement is the coup of this last offseason. Every other coach in the country was thinking “If we knew she was available, we’d have shown interest!” She’s quite frankly a massive get, not just because she herself is one of the best goalies in recent memory, but because they have two freshmen goalies joining them this year that will get to emulate and learn from her.

Cabelová played on top line for the Czechia U18 team with Adéla Šapovalivová (now at Wisconsin) and Tereza Plosová (now at Minnesota) and thus often got overshadowed, but that experience had her really deft at feeding them and moving the puck. She’s really sturdy and great at planting herself and controlling a bit of ice in front of the net. She could be poised to really come into her own.

Prediction

First

Connecticut

The Huskies won their second-straight regular season title, but couldn’t repeat the magic in the conference tournament. While I think they have a little work to do to shore up defense, they’re in a really good position to take a big step forward on offense with reigning Hockey East Rookie of the Year Claire Murdoch. Bringing in Julia Pellerin could be really key, as the Huskies averaged just 2.22 goals per game while allowing 1.67. I really think if they’re going to look to three-peat, they have to find more offense. That’s too fine a margin and they can’t leave points on the board. I’d love to see more of the Huskies that swept BC 3-1, 4-1 over the final regular season weekend to snatch the title. They need that kind of focus and determination all season long.

Last Season

22-12-2, 19-6-2 (first). Lost to Northeastern in the Hockey East semifinals.

Key Returners

Fifth year goalie Tia Chan, sophomore Claire Murdoch

They’re a team that has been built out from really reliable and impressive goaltending and though one part of that tandem graduated, it was Tia Chan who took the bulk of the starts of the past few seasons. They’ll need to get one of the other goalies on the roster some experience and it seems to have worked well to take 10-12 starts off of Chan’s workload to keep her fresh, so it will be interesting to see who else gets time and presumably a leg up on being the starter in the future.

Key Departures

Goalie Megan Warrener, Jada Habisch (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomers

Junior Julia Pellerin (transfer from Boston College), freshman True Thompson

Prediction

Second

Holy Cross

There was good growth from Holy Cross season as they won more games in conference and overall than the season before and allowed nearly a full goal less per game. And the record isn’t really indicative of how competitive they were. They played in 11 overtime games. This season they’ll look to build on that and turn more of those overtime losses and ties into points in the win column. They return much of last year’s squad, including Abby Hornung in net, putting them in great position to keep pushing the teams above them in the standings. F

Last Season

10-20-4, 6-17-4 (ninth). Lost to Vermont in the Hockey East Tournament quarterfinals.

Key Returners

Junior Emily Crovo, senior Alexia Moreau

Key Departures

Emma Min (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Naemi Herzig

This is a big international get for the Crusaders. Herzig was captain of the past two Swiss U18 teams and has played on that squad since she was 14. She was also on the past two senior World Championships squads and has been playing in the top women’s league in Switzerland for the past four years. On a team that was in the top half of the country in team defense, but nearly last on team offense, she should provide a much needed boost in scoring.

Prediction

Ninth

Maine

The Black Bears had a rough season, particularly on the road and could never really seem to string wins together. They looked to gather good momentum at the end of the season, so we’ll have to see if they can really harness that and bring it into the new year. They scored nearly a goal less per game than the season before, but this year bring back three of their top four scorers from last season. It feels like a broken record here midway through this preview, but I think goaltending is going to be the story of the Hockey East season and goals will be at a premium. The Black Bears have to be patient with the puck and shoot when there are openings, but not be so careless with the puck that they fling it towards net and turn over possession.

Last Season

11-21-3, 10-14-3 (sixth). Lost to Boston College in the Hockey East Tournament Quarterfinals

Key Returners

Sophomore goalie Kiia Lahtinen, junior Lily Fetch

Lahtinen had a solid first season and now should come back with less need to acclimate to the college game. Her numbers were solid even when she wasn’t getting a ton of goal support from her offense. The Black Bears are bringing in some defenders with size and reach and I think there’s an opportunity here to really solidify the back end, giving their offense the ability to push more up the ice.

Key Departures

Mira Seregély, Adriana van de Leest (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Isabelle Michaud, Paige Fong

Prediction

Sixth

Merrimack

No one has turned their roster over more than Merrimack, with 10 players transferring out, 10 transferring in, seven players graduating (five of whom were grad students) and nine incoming freshmen. It could be necessary change after finishing last in the conference last season, but it’s probably also a bit concerning to see so many players entering the portal. I’d imagine there will be quite a learning curve for this group and I don’t expect them to figure it out quickly. One positive from last season was ranking 15th in the nation on the power play. Hopefully they can figure out what was working so well for them and carry it into their regular offense.

Last Season

9-23-4, 5-18-4 (tenth). Lost to Connecticut in the second round of the Hockey East Tournament

Key Returners

Senior Maria Lindberg, sophomore goalie Margaux Favre

Key Departures

Chloe Goofers (Colgate), Calli Hogarth (Quinnipiac)

Most intriguing newcomer

Alexandra Cservjacsenko, sophomore goalie Adreanna Doucette

With Calli Hogarth having transferred and Margaux Favre no longer on the roster, the Warriors needed goaltending. Doucette was limited in her first year at Clarkson but I’d imagine she’ll be the front-runner as starter here. With all the work Merrimack has to do, being able to rely on a solid goalie is imperative.

Prediction

Tenth

New Hampshire

The Wildcats had a large graduating class that was responsible for a lot of their scoring and will likely take some time to figure out what players are going to fit into new roles this season. Having Sedona Blair in net gives them a boost, but overall they simply need more players to be involved on the other end of the ice. The players that graduated were long time players and leaders so there will be some transition as they figure out who they are without some of those players. A couple of players further down the score sheet showed some flashes of brilliance and there should be a good chance for them to take on more responsibility and show off a bit more.

Last Season

15-17-3 11-14-2 (seventh). Lost to Merrimack in the opening round of the Hockey East Tournament

Key Returners

Junior goalie Sedona Blair, senior Alyson Hush

Hush seems to have a nose for the net and a sense for when to unleash her shot. I’d like to see her put more pucks to net or find an open teammate at times, but I do think she reads the play well and seems to have the right instinct for seeing the open spots and lanes.

Key Departures

Kira Juodikis, Sara Boucher (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Josie Linn, sophomore Addison Spitz

Prediction

Seventh

Northeastern

After winning the conference for five straight years and then finishing second two seasons ago, ending up fifth in the standings was well out of character. It was their lowest conference finish since the 2010-11 season. They also lost the conference tournament championship game in overtime each of the last two seasons. I can’t imagine we don’t see some sort of bounce-back from Northeastern – it’s just unfortunate for them that they’re going to try and do it in an Olympic year that may leave them shorthanded at times throughout the season and particularly in February. That’s the only reason I have them fourth. I think a team like Providence will be able to make inroads while Northeastern tries to adapt to those missing players.

Regardless of the missing international players, the Huskies continue to bring in impressive recruiting classes and it’s impossible not to feel like last season was an aberration, not the norm for a roster this talented. Goalie Lisa Jönsson may not even be a part of Sweden’s Olympic plans, which would make a huge difference for NU. However, two of their top three returning scorers will almost certainly be gone. It’s a bit of a new era at Northeastern – Irving was the last of that old guard, so to speak – and now it’s time for this new group to define who they are and can be.

Last Season

22-14-1, 15-11-1 (fifth). Lost to Boston University in overtime in the Hockey East championship game.

Key Returners

Sophomore goalie Lisa Jönsson, sophomore Éloïse Caron

Key Departures

Sylar Irving, Tory Mariano (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomers

Stryker Zablocki

She led all scorers at the 2025 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship with eight goals and 12 points. She consistently stood out on a deep and impressive Canada roster that won gold. She’s a really sharp skater who seemed to find chemistry with everyone she played with and she was just as likely to streak down the ice for a breakaway as she was to dish a pretty pass off to a linemate that set them up to score.

Prediction

Fourth

Providence

The Friars won several more games last season, but that only moved them up in the final conference standings one spot and they were still out of the tournament after one game. They return the reigning Hockey East Player of the Year in Reichen Kirchmair and I think find themselves in a good spot to take advantage of BU and Connecticut fighting each other and Northeastern missing players to the Olympics to take a big step forward. They were 11th in the country in team offense, with BU just one spot ahead of them as the only other Hockey East team that high on the list. I’d like to see some improvement on the power play and a little bit of cleaning upon the number of penalties they take to really buy in, but I really think there’s a high ceiling for what Providence can do this season.

Last Season

20-12-3, 16-9-2 (fourth). Lost to Northeastern in the Hockey East quarterfinals.

Key Returners

Senior Reichen Kirchmair, junior Audrey Knapp

Key Departures

Lily Hendrickson, Millie Sirium (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Taylor Porthan

Prediction

Third

Vermont

The Catamounts were the third-worst team in the country in team offense last season, scoring just 1.42 goals per game. That would be concerning enough on its own, but at least season they had experience in net. This year they’ll be going with some combination of three players that have a total of eight games experience between them. I’d like to see the Catamounts use their size, speed and physicality to their advantage this season. They’ve done so in past seasons and I hope the staff is able to get this group to really claim the ice, win board battles and generally not let their opponents have their way so easily. If they can do that – and do it without drawing a ton of penalties, I think the pieces are here to move up in the middle of the standings. But that will only happen if they end up with solid goaltending.

Last Season

9-25-2, 7-18-2 (eighth). Lost to Boston University in the second round of the Hockey East Tournament

Key Returners

Junior Rose-Marie Brochu, sophomore Oona Havana, redshirt junior goalie Ellie Simmons

Key Departures

Lara Beecher (Clarkson), Evelyne Blais-Savoie and Jane Gervais (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Sophia DeAnzeris, junior Morgann Skoda (RPI)

One thing this Vermont roster has this season is size – there are three women listed at 5’11” and ten total 5’8” or taller. These two are in that first group and should bring not just size, but speed, reach and strength along the boards. I expect Skoda, who had 19 points with RPI last season, to continue scoring. I also think she can serve as a leader and use her experience as a player who was still able to be offensive and play her game even when her team was outmatched by the opponent.

Prediction

Eighth