Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Season 3 – Previewing Hockey East, Atlantic Hockey 2025-26 women’s hockey seasons

Conference season previews continue on this episode of the PodKaz. Hosts Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski take a glance at the stories ahead in the 2025-26 season for Hockey East and Atlantic Hockey.
UConn is looking to return to the top of the Hockey East standings a year after beating Boston University by one point.
Penn State ran away with the Atlantic Hockey title in 2024-25 and the Nittany Lions are in position to repeat behind forward Tessa Janecke.
For a look at all of the offseason player and coach movement, click here.
Previews of the WCHA and the NEWHA are coming on a future episode.
