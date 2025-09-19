Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Season 3 – Previewing Hockey East, Atlantic Hockey 2025-26 women’s hockey seasons

Conference season previews continue on this episode of the PodKaz. Hosts Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski take a glance at the stories ahead in the 2025-26 season for Hockey East and Atlantic Hockey.

UConn is looking to return to the top of the Hockey East standings a year after beating Boston University by one point.

Penn State ran away with the Atlantic Hockey title in 2024-25 and the Nittany Lions are in position to repeat behind forward Tessa Janecke.

For a look at all of the offseason player and coach movement, click here.

Previews of the WCHA and the NEWHA are coming on a future episode.

The PodKaz is a production of USCHO.com. Have a question for us? Reach out to Nicole (@NicoleHaase) or Todd (@ToddMilewski) on social media or email [email protected].

