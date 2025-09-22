After considering more than 125 online submissions, NCHC names postseason tournament trophy the National Cup

While the NCHC has awarded the Julie and Spencer Penrose Memorial Cup (Penrose Cup) to its regular-season champion since 2014, the conference’s tournament trophy has never had a name.

That is until the 2026 NCHC tournament.

With the NCHC moving its postseason tournament, the Frozen Faceoff, entirely to campus sites across the country this coming season, the conference has decided to name its postseason tournament trophy the National Cup.

The NCHC began its search for a tournament trophy name in July, when the conference asked fans to submit suggestions through an online form. From there, the NCHC sifted through the more than 125 submissions and whittled the list down. The membership then voted and selected a final name – the National Cup.

The National Cup will be awarded for the first time under its new name on March 21, 2026 at the site of the highest remaining seed in the Frozen Faceoff championship game. The tournament trophy itself will remain the same as has been awarded in years past at the Frozen Faceoff.