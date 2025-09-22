Western Michigan gets 29 first-place votes, starts 2025-26 season No. 1 in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll

Defending national champion Western Michigan earned 29 first-place votes in the preseason USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll to start the year ranked No. 1.

No. 2 Boston University took home three first-place votes, while No. 3 Michigan State picked up 14 first-place votes.

Denver is slotted fourth and Penn State, with three first-place votes, sits No. 5 to begin the 2025-26 season.

Boston College, Maine, Minnesota, Providence and UConn round out the top 10, respectively.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Sept. 22, 2025

North Dakota sits 11th, Michigan 12th, garnering one first-place vote, and Quinnipiac (13th), Arizona State (14th) and UMass (15th) are next in the rankings.

Round out the poll, ranked 16-20, in order, are Ohio State, Cornell, Minnesota State, St. Thomas and Wisconsin.

Others receiving votes: Colorado College, Clarkson, Northeastern, UMass Lowell, Omaha, Minnesota Duluth, Sacred Heart, Bentley, St. Cloud State, Notre Dame, Dartmouth, Bowling Green, Colgate, Brown, Harvard, Holy Cross, Michigan Tech, Augustana, Bemidji State, Union.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.