Women’s Division I College Hockey: 2025-26 NEWHA season preview

This feels like the most wide-open this conference has been in several seasons. While I’m really high on the returning rosters of Sacred Heart and Stonehill, I know better than to count out LIU, and Franklin Pierce has shown themselves to be incredibly resilient and pesky the past few seasons. And while LIU has dominated the regular season title the past few seasons, there’s been four different tournament champions in that stretch. The confernece is perpetually up for grabs. But the fact that the conference is so wide open is what makes it so fun. I’m at the point where I wouldn’t be surprised if a team I picked second or third actually finishes sixth or seventh or vice versa. I think the margins here will be really thin and the team that comes out on top will show adaptibility, durability and will build up an ability to pull out close games that will come in handy at once the postseason hits.

Assumption

The Greyhounds were remarkably consistent through their first two seasons, winning 10 games in each. They’ll be looking to take that next step this season with a more experienced roster. The goal should be the top half of the conference standings. In order to get there, they have to be more offensive. They actually averaged slightly fewer goals in their second season. One spot of focus should be the power play – they were fourth worst in the country with the advantage, scoring just 11 goals in 105 chances. Getting that right should spill over into their even strength play. I’ll be looking for better puck control and movement as well as more shots on goal. They have to get the puck to the net and get a bit more physical and gritty to get second-chance opportunities.

Last Season

10-23-3, 10-16-2 (sixth). Lost to Sacred Heart in the NEWHA Tournament Quarterfinals.

Key Returners

Juniors Rachel Agerter and Lexi Kirkeby

Key Departures

Jenna Chaplain (Merrimack), Teagan Vaughn (Connecticut)

Chaplain was second on the team in points and led with eight goals while Vaughn led the team in blocks. They were some of the most solid and reliable players on this roster, so they leave big skates to fill.



Most intriguing newcomer

Sara Field

Prediction

Fifth

Franklin Pierce

The Ravens had a stellar season and were among the top 20 teams in the country across all team stats. The one top ranking they need to work on is penalty minutes – they were fifth in the country with 8.47 penalty minutes per game thanks to 122 penalties in 32 games played. When the difference between them and first place was six points – or two wins – those mental mistakes become very costly. Though they were picked fourth in the coaches poll, I feel like they’ve got a good shot at pushing for their second NEWHA title.

Last Season

17-14-1, 17-10-1 (second). Lost to Post in the NEWHA quarterfinals

Key Returners

Senior goalie Jill Hertl, senior Brynn Levinson

Hertl can be a game-changer at any opportunity. She needs support from the rest of the team, but having her in net simply gives them a boost. Levinson led the team in points as a redshirt freshman and was named to the league All-Rookie team. She is small and dynamic and not afraid to get into the dirty areas. She’s particularly good on the power play with a bit more open ice to work with. They count on her for faceoffs and if she can bump her percentage up even a little bit, it should pay dividends for FPU.

Key Departures

Mikayla Kelley, Julia Stevens (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Melanie Targosz

Prediction

Fourth

Long Island University

The Sharks won their fourth straight regular season title last season (they shared the crown in the 21-22 season). But they’ve only managed one tournament win (and NCAA bid) in that stretch. Last year’s was a heart-breaking overtime loss and I’m not sure it will come any easier this time. The coaches have LIU a close second to Sacred Heart in their preseason poll, but I’m not bought in. They have a lot of work to do after some of the foundational players of this program graduated. Seven of the top eight scorers are gone, including the team’s leader in blocks, as is the starting goalie. The incoming class

Last Season

22-11-4, 19-6-3 (first). Lost to Sacred Heart in overtime in the NEWHA Tournament championship

Key Returners

Junior Grace Babington, senior Paige Vreeman

Vreeman missed more than half the season, but looked really good to start the season. If she can return to form, the Sharks could use the way she moves the puck and gets to the net. Babington’s 24 points are more than double the total of the next highest returning scorer. She’s going to get a ton of defensive attention, so she has to adjust her game and her linemates have to step up and support her and prove they are scoring threats as well.

Key Departures

Abbie Thompson, Janine Wallner, Anna Fairman (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Laura Nagy

Prediction

Third

Post

It will be an interesting year for the Eagles as their goalie coach (and men’s team assistant) Brandon Brown has been given the reins on an interim basis this season. Brown is just three years removed from his own career at Post and has not helmed a team. Add in the departure of their two top scorers who were responsible for nearly 50% of the teams points and it could be a rough start as they find their footing. They scored just one goal in their opening series with St. Thomas, surrendering 13 goals. Post was relatively strong on defense last season, ending up middle of the pack among all teams and they’ll need to lean on that again this season as nine freshmen work to get used to the college game and make an impact.

Last Season

13-21-3, 11-14-3 (seventh). Lost to LIU in the NEWHA conference tournament semifinals

Key Returners

Senior goalie Hannah Saunders, junior Noa Farberman

Key Departures

Rowyn Ringor (transfer to Robert Morris), Julia Wysocki (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Peyton Tully, Kai Hyatt

Tully will be playing both hockey and lacrosse at Post. A prolific scorer with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite program, she brings a ton of athleticism and discipline and the Eagles hope, a scoring touch. Hyatt was on Canada’s U20 ball hockey team and was part of building a brand new hockey program in high school. That experience should help her here as the program looks to set a standard and something to build from in the coming year.

Prediction

Seventh

Sacred Heart

After winning their second NEWHA tournament title and first-ever NCAA appearance, the Pioneers look poised to lead the conference again this season. There was limited roster turnover on the outgoing side and they bolstered every part of the ice through the portal, adding scoring, defense and a goalie, plus size and speed. The coaches poll seemed torn between Sacred Heart and LIU, but to me the edge is clearly Sacred Heart’s to start the season. Many things can and will change once the puck drops, but on paper the Pioneers have the advantage, with an experienced returning roster and talented incoming class that looks like they’ll only bolster what they accomplished last season.

Last Season

21-15-13, 16-9-3 (third). Lost to Minnesota Duluth in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Key Returners

Juniors Isabella Chaput and Peyton Bennetts

Key Departures

Savannah Popick, Carly Greene (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Sophomore Caitlin Pierce (DIII Connecticut College)

Pierce was the NESCAC Rookie of the Year and a D3 Hockey News All Rookie selection. She transitioned into college quickly and the Pioneers hope she’ll do the same moving from DIII to DI.

Prediction

First

Saint Anselm

It feels like the middle of the field here is really up for grabs. I don’t think too many points will separate the teams that finish fourth to seventh place. That’s a wide range which means there’s a lot of opportunity and not a lot of room for error. For the Hawks, that means closing out a lot more of their close games. Those seven ties last season loom large, particularly since three of them came in the final four games to teams above them in the standings. On the one hand, give Saint Anselm credit for being in those games late. On the other, just being there and getting one point isn’t enough and the program has to show that they’re taking the next steps to flip those close games into wins.

Last Season

12-19-7, 10-11-7 (fifth). Lost to Sacred Heart in the NEWHA Tournament semifinals.

Key Returners

Senior Brooklyn Schneiderhan, sophomore Lucy DeCouteau

Three of the team’s top four scorers graduated, making these two even more important this coming season. There was scoring down the roster last season and plenty of opportunity for players to step up and into bigger roles. DeCouteau showed what a big impact a young player can have last season and the Hawks will be hoping others can emulate that.

Key Departures

Tyra Turner, Heather McAvoy (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Freshman Grace Littler, sophomore Eden Granley

Prediction

Sixth

St. Michael’s

Things don’t seem great for the Purple Knights and the outlook for improvement isn’t great. There’s been a ton of staff turnover here the past few seasons, with new assistant coaches for several seasons running and just one assistant on paid staff. I’m not sure anyone is set up to succeed in this situation and hopefully someone at the institution starts to take notice. No one on this team reached double digit points. One of the brightest spots of last season, All-Rookie goalie Jordana DeMarinis, is out, likely for the season. Five players transferred out, leaving the team with a seven member rookie class and more than half the roster as underclassmen. None of this is the players’ fault and I wish I could be more optimistic for them. But the team was at or near the bottom of every team statistical category, with the worst team offense, second worst team defense, worst power play, fourth-worst penalty kill and no shutouts. They were, however, 11th in penalty minutes. For the players’ sake, I hope they can start building something good in Colchester. They deserve it.

Last Season

4-32, 4-24 (eighth). Lost to LIU in the opening round of the NEWHA tournament.

Key Returners

Sophomore Julia Chedel, senior goalie Annika Lavender

Key Departures

Alizee Leblanc (Toronto Metropolitan University – USports), Mary Ley (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomers

Kaydence Carpenter

Prediction

Eighth

Stonehill

This is an important season for the Skyhawks as the program enters its fourth year. After winning the conference tournament two seasons ago, they placed fourth last year. They’ll be looking to get back to the top as a last hurrah for the seniors and to continue to set a precedent for what this program can look like. They have a ton of experience and not a lot of turnover. Goalie Alexsa Caron was outstanding in her rookie season and now comes back with more knowledge and less nerves and should provide the steady base they need to build from. The biggest difference between the last season and the season before was a big drop off in scoring – nearly a goal per game. Stonehill has to be more aggressive and confident with the puck and being able to trust that Caron has them should allow them to be a little more creative and willing to be a little riskier on the offensive end. I have them middle of the pack right now but think there’s probably a pretty high ceiling here. It’s going to be a fight in the middle and they have to grab every possible point to be able to compete for a top two or three spot, but I do think they have the talent to do it.

Last Season

14-19-5, 13-10-5 (fourth). Lost to Saint Anselm in the NEWHA Tournament quarterfinals

Key Returners

Seniors Maddi Achtyl and Sydney Russell, sophomore goalie Alexsa Caron

This feels like a pivotal season for this program as the large group of freshmen that came here to found the program enter their senior season. There are 12 players in their final year who want to prove that the one championship win wasn’t a fluke and that Stonehill is a perpetual contender for a NEWHA championship.

Key Departures

Maeve Connolly, Josie Mendeszoon (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Maddie Bibeau

Prediction

Fourth