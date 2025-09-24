ECAC Hockey women’s postseason tournament moving to Lake Placid, starting with 2026 event

ECAC Hockey has announced that the league’s women’s championship will move to historic Lake Placid, N.Y., beginning with the 2025-26 season.

The top four teams in the league will compete for the title at the legendary 1980 Rink – Herb Brooks Arena inside the Olympic Center.

“Lake Placid is a special place in the hockey community, and we are thrilled to bring the ECAC Hockey women’s championship to this historic venue,” said ECAC Hockey commissioner Doug Christiansen in a news release. “This move will provide an unforgettable championship atmosphere for our student-athletes and fans while building on the league’s tradition of excellence.”

The inaugural Lake Placid women’s championship weekend is set for March 6-7, 2026, featuring semifinal games on Friday, March 6, and the championship final on Saturday, March 7. The winner will earn the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Lake Placid, famously the site of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice,” has a rich history of hosting world-class events and continues to serve as a premier destination for athletes and fans alike.

“We’re excited to partner with ECAC Hockey and welcome its women’s championship to Lake Placid, the home of ECAC Hockey,” said Chadd Cassidy, VP of Legacy Venue Operations for the New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority. “Herb Brooks Arena is the most iconic rink in the world, and we look forward to creating a memorable experience for players, coaches, and fans.”

Tickets for the 2026 ECAC Hockey women’s championship will go on sale later this year. Additional details on schedules, lodging and fan activities will be announced at a later date.