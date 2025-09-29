Women’s Hockey Weekend Wrap – September 29, 2025

(1) Wisconsin at Bemidji State

On Friday, Maggie Scannell had a hat trick while Lacey Eden and Kirsten Simms each had two goals and an assist to lead Wisconsin to a 9-2 win. Charlotte Pieckenhagen scored her first as a Badger whiel Maddie Kaiser and Kate Johnson were the goals scorers for Bemidji in the loss. In the second game, five different Badgers lit the lamp, including Scannell with her fourth of the weekend and Adéla Šapovalivová with the first of her career to give Wiconsin a 5-0 win and weekend sweep.

Boston College at (3) Minnesota

The Gophers scored five goals in the second half of the first period to put Thursday’s game out of reach en route to a 7-1 win. Bella Fanale scored her first collegiate goal to open the scoring and added another later in the game. Abbey Murphy had a goal and three assists while Ava Lindsey had three assists. Ava Thomas was the goal scorer for Boston College. On Friday, Abbey Murphy’s three goals and two assists pushed her past 200 career points. Josefin Bouveng’s goal pushed her past 100 career points. Fanale added a goal and three assists and Tereza Plosová had two goals and an assist – her first as a Gopher – as Minnesota took a 11-0 win and weekend sweep.

(6) Minneosta Duluth at Syracuse

The Bulldogs took a pair of 4-0 wins to sweep their weekend series. On Thursday, Caitlin Kraemer, Thea Johansson, Josie St. Martin and Rae Mayer each lit the lamp. In the second game, Johansson had a pair of goals, Kraemer found the back of the net and freshman Molly Cole earned her first as a Bulldog. Eve Gascon earned two shutouts on the weekend.

(7) Clarkson at Merrimack

Six different players scored a goal and 11 players had at least one point in the Golden Knights’ 6-3 win on Friday. They opened the scoring just 90 seconds in as Morgan Walton got her first career goal. The game was close through two periods, but Clarkson pulled away with three third period goals to secure the win. Freshman Manon le Scodan also earned her first goal, leading the team with a goal and an assist. Avery Anderson scored in the first for Merrimack to tie the game and goals from McKenzie Cerrato and Emma Pfeffer in the second sent the teams into the 2nd intermission tied at three. Le Scodan, Megan McKay and Raedyn Spademan’s third period goals close out the win. On Saturday, Merrimack freshman goaltender Lauren Lyons made 43 saves in her first collegiate start and the Warriors came out strong, scoring the first three goals of the game en route to a 5-3 win. Maggie Kime’s scored on the power play midway through the first. Less than a minute later, Cerrato’s centering pass deflected into the net to extend the lead to 2-0. Rookie defender Neely Hawn snapped a top shelf wrister to extend the lead to 3-0 midway through the second. Power play goals from Sena Catterall and Kate Manness pulled Clarkson within one heading into the third. Stina Sandberg served as handy deflector for Hailey Eikos in the opening minutes of the third to make it a 4-2 game. A minute later Jenna Chaplain extended the lead to 5-2. Rhea Hicks’ late goal made it a 5-3 game with three to play, but Lyons stood tall and Merrimack took the upset win to split the weekend.

(9) St. Lawrence at (8) Penn State

After losing to SLU in the past two NCAA tournaments, the Nittany Lions got a little revenge, sweeping the Saints this weekend. On Thursday, Katelyn Roberts, Nicole Hall and Grace Outwater each scored to give the Nittany Lions a 3-0 win. Friday’s match up was a game of streaks. After a scoreless first, rookie Taya MacDonald scored her first career goal to make it 1-0. She was joined by fellow freshman Matilde Frantin, who tallied her first career goal to put PSU up 2-0 heading into the third. Not to be outdone, Saints rookie Lilien Benakova got her first career goal to cut the lead to 2-1. Alexia Côté tied the game 2-2 midway through the period. That’s where Penn State stepped up. Outwater and Tessa Janecke scored less than two minute apart to put the Nittany Lions back ahead and Nicole Hall’s late steal secured the 5-3 win. St. Lawrence’s goalies comined for 83 saves on the weekend.

Maine at (10) Quinnipiac

The Black Bears gave the Bobctas all they could handle this weekend, but Quinnipiac came away with a pair of one-goal wins. In the first game, Bryn Prier opened the scoring early before Ella Sennick doubled the lead to 2-0. But Maine pushed back in the second as Haley Ryan made it 2-1 and Gracie Hanson potted a short-hander to tie the game. Alex Law’s goal before the end of the second put Quininpiac back on top and they held on through the final frame to earn the 3-2 win. In the second game, rookie Jade Barbirati from France scored the Bobcats’ first and last goals – the first of her career – to lead QU to an OT win. Mackenzie Podewell put Maine on the board just three minutes into the game. Barbirati responded, but the tie lasted only a few minutes before Mikayla Boarder gave the Black Bears the 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission. The teams traded another pair of goals as Makayla Watson lit the lamp for Quinnipiac to make it 2-2 before Isabelle Michaud put Maine back on top 3-2 heading into the third. Tessa Holk’s goal from distance was the only goal in the third period, sending the game to overtime. Kahlen LaMarche’s shot from distance was tipped by Watson and then Barbirati cleaned up the rebound to second the 4-3 OT win.

(13) St. Cloud State at (12) Connecticut

This battle of Huskies showed exactly why the teams are so closely ranked as they split a pair of 2-1 games this weekend. UConn scored first on Megan Woodworth’s breakaway, ending SCSU’s season-opening 130-minute shutout streak. St. Cloud responded a few minutes later when Raili Mustonen was alone in front of the net to tap in Avery Farrell’s pass from behind the net and make it a 1-1 game. Julianne Labbé scored in the opening minutes of the 3rd on a two-on-one breakway with Payton Holloway. The St. Cloud defense closed up, allowing just six shots from UConn in the final frame and Emilia Kyrkkö made 35 total saves to lead SCSU to the 2-1 win. On Saturday, Tia Chan made 36 saves and Connecticut took advantage of special teams opportunities, scoring twice on the power play to take a 2-1 win and earn a split. Brooke Campbell scored midway through the first to make it 1-0 UConn. Sydney Bryant scored her first career goal on a penalty shot in the second awarded when a Connecticut player covered the puck in the crease. But Lily Dewar added her own power play goal and that proved enough to give UConn the win. Connecticut also made 27 blocks in the game.