Former Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey captain Revering hired as new assistant coach at St. Scholastica

The St. Scholastica women’s hockey team has named McKenzie Revering new assistant coach.

Revering, a native of Alexandria, Minn., joins the Saints after a solid playing career and years of developing top hockey talent.

“We are extremely excited to announce our new assistant coach, McKenzie Revering,” said Saints head coach Sydney Brodt in a news release. “She is going to bring her elite-level hockey knowledge, contagious positive energy, and natural leadership to the Saints.”

Revering played at Minnesota Duluth from 2017 to 2021, serving as team captain in her senior year.

Following her collegiate career, Revering returned to Alexandria, where she taught and coached at Alexandria High School for four years. She has also been heavily involved with Northern Elite and Minnesota High Performance Hockey, working with some of the state’s best high school players.