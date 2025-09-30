Former Oswego men’s hockey player Grimshaw named new assistant coach at Middlebury

Middlebury has announced the hiring of Trent Grimshaw as the assistant men’s hockey coach.

Grimshaw joins the Panthers after playing in the SPHL during the 2024-25 season.

“I’m very excited to welcome Trent to the Middlebury community and the men’s hockey program,” said men’s hockey coach Jack Ceglarski in a statement. “He will bring energy, passion and playing experience to our team that I know our players will enjoy having around them.”

“It is an honor and a privilege to join Middlebury, a program where both academics and athletics are valued at the highest levels,” added Grimshaw. “I look forward to contributing to its proud tradition of excellence on and off the ice.”

Away from competition, Grimshaw has served as an agent with AHA Advising for the past year, mentoring players and their families on advancement to the junior and collegiate levels of ice hockey, while creating personalized player development and exposure plans. Before his role with AHA Advising, he served as a skills development coach with Hockey University and Oswego Minor Hockey.

Grimshaw has also held assistant coaching positions during the past two years with FTH Hockey, Pioneer High School and Compuware. He spent six winters (2017-23) as a skills coach with Total Package Hockey and was named a USA Hockey camp instructor in 2018.

Grimshaw concluded his collegiate career with Oswego in 2024, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in health and wellness with a minor in athletic coaching.