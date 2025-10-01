After 17 NHL seasons, former Michigan star Pacioretty back with Wolverines as special assistant to head coach

Former Wolverines standout Max Pacioretty has joined Michigan as special assistant to the head coach.

Pacioretty played 17 years in the NHL, with his final season in 2024-25 with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“Bringing in a guy like Max is huge for us,” Michigan head coach Brandon Naurato said in a statement. “He’s been through it all in the NHL and knows what it takes to play and lead at the highest level. Our players are going to learn a ton from the way he sees the game, how he prepares and how he carries himself. It’s exciting to have that kind of experience around every day. Having an alum like Max back around the program reminds our players that they’re part of something bigger, and that’s the Michigan hockey legacy.”

“After 17 seasons in the NHL, I’m excited to begin this next chapter with Michigan Hockey,” added Pacioretty. “I’m so thankful for the teammates, coaches and fans who have been a part of my journey. Hockey has given me so much, and now I have the opportunity to help develop the next generation of players. Michigan has a tradition of producing elite talent, and I can’t wait to share what I’ve learned to help these guys grow on and off the ice. Just as important, this next step allows me to be closer to my family and spend more time with my kids. I’m going to be coaching my four boys in youth hockey and that’s something I’ll really cherish as a dad.”

Pacioretty was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of 2007 NHL Draft. Following his freshman year at Michigan, Pacioretty made his debut with the Canadiens in 2009, scoring his first NHL goal on his first NHL shot. He led the team in scoring in 2011-12 en route to capturing the Bill Masterson Memorial Trophy. Prior to the start of the 2015-16 season, Pacioretty was named captain of the historic franchise. He had five seasons in which he scored 30 or more goals.

He spent four seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights (2018-22) and was elected to the 2020 NHL All-Star Game. Pacioretty played the 2022-23 season with the Carolina Hurricanes and the 2023-24 season with the Washington Capitals.

During the 2007-08 season at Michigan, he tallied 15 goals and 38 points in 36 games and was named to the CCHA all-rookie team.

Pacioretty made Michigan history in 2024 when he surpassed his former head coach Red Berenson in career NHL points. Also the Michigan leader in NHL goals scored with 335, Pacioretty ranks fifth in assists with 346 and games played with 939.