The PodKaz women’s hockey podcast – An early nonconference surprise and a look ahead to a top-10 series

This edition of the PodKaz, the weekly look at NCAA women’s hockey from USCHO.com, has hosts Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski looking back at an upset by Merrimack against Clarkson and weighing the ramifications.

Then we reflect on Penn State’s sweep of St. Lawrence and a split between UConn and St. Cloud State in matchups between ranked teams. The result of a series between Minnesota and Boston College opened some eyes.

The weekend ahead brings a featured series between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 7 Colgate, both getting their first real action of the season. Plus, we look ahead to series with No. 9 Clarkson hosting No. 12 UConn and No. 13 Boston University welcoming No. 3 Minnesota.

The PodKaz is a production of USCHO.com. Have a question for us? Reach out to Nicole (@NicoleHaase) or Todd (@ToddMilewski) on social media or email [email protected].