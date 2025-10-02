Hockey East 2025-26 Men’s Hockey Season Preview: Expect the regular contenders to contend again; Also, expansion isn’t happening

It’s a pattern that seems to repeat itself every winter — Hockey East and the NCHC battle all year for the proverbial “best conference” label, both leagues making their case with numerous teams hogging the top spots in the USCHO men’s D-I poll.

Then the NCAA tournament plays out and the NCHC is the one holding the trophy at the end. That scenario has played out more or less since 2015, with the NCHC holding seven of the last NCAA titles with just two for good ol’ Hockey East (and don’t forget to pour one out for Quinnipiac of ECAC Hockey, which won it all in 2023, the only other conference to break the NCHC and Hockey East’s stranglehold on the national title in that stretch).

But there are other ways to measure the success of a conference beyond post success (though it’s a big one), says commissioner Steve Metcalf.

“Quite frankly, you’ve had a good year when you’re getting a number of teams into the NCAA tournament, and that’s always a good barometer of how the year is gone,” Metcalf said. “Once you get into the NCAA tournament, obviously you’re playing against very strong teams and you’re not going to win all those games. But, certainly at the very end of the season, if you’ve crowned the champion, then, then everyone’s going to take a little bit of credit for that, I think, and rightly so.”

Hockey East is coming off a season that saw six schools in the 16-team NCAA tournament field, of which four advanced to the second round and one — Boston University — made the Frozen Four, losing to Western Michigan of (who else?) the NCHC.

In a time of serious upheaval in college sports, especially when it comes to conference realignment at the highest level of the NCAA in high-revenue sports like football and basketball, hockey has been relatively stable. Metcalf said he thinks it will stay that way, at least as far as Hockey East is concerned.

He said Hockey East’s geographic footprint — it is, by far, the most compact conference in the sport — works to its advantage. And those with mild OCD who might be triggered by an 11-team conference will be waiting for a while for that situation to be rectified.

“I think we’re very comfortable with our membership, even though we realize on the men’s side, it’s an odd number of teams,” Metcalf said. “There’s always folks inquiring about our interest in expanding, and I will say, at the end of every season when we have our annual meeting, it’s something we talk about and the ADs just haven’t had the appetite to pursue another team.

“I would ‘never say never’ in this crazy business of college sports,” he added. “But there’s certainly no movement on that front from our perspective.”

As for the on-ice product, this reporter expects another year with last year’s contenders — Massachusetts, Boston College, Boston University, Maine, Connecticut and Providence crowding both the top of the Hockey East standings and the national rankings. Expect UConn to have a breakout year with almost everybody back from a team that was one win away from the Frozen Four back in March.

BOSTON COLLEGE

HEAD COACH: Greg Brown (fourth season)

LAST SEASON: 27-8-2 (18-5-2 Hockey East, first, lost in conference tournament quarterfinals, lost in NCAA regional final)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Sophomore forward Teddy Stiga (14-16-30), sophomore forward James Hagens (11-26-37), senior forward Andre Gasseau (15-15-30)

KEY LOSSES: Forward Gabe Perreault (16-32-48), defenseman Eamon Powell (4-16-20), goaltender Jacob Fowler (25-7-2, .940, 1.63), forward Ryan Leonard (30-19-49)

KEY ADDITIONS: Freshman defenseman Kristian Kostadinski (Dubuque, USHL), freshman forward Will Moore (USA Hockey’s NTDP), junior forward Ryan Conmy (New Hampshire, Hockey East)

2025-26 PREDICTION: Never count Boston College out. They spent a goodly amount of time atop the USCHO men’s D-I poll last season and seemed to be headed for a deep run, but… A lackluster postseason effort resulted in a first-round loss at home to Northeastern in the Hockey East quarterfinals followed by a win over unheralded Bentley (that was closer than it should have been) in the NCAA tournament before being shown the door by Denver in Round 2. Now the Eagles will have to deal with big-time losses, including their top two scorers — Perreault and Leonard — and Mike Richter Award winner Fowler in net. All three went pro.

JD’s PREDICTION: Fifth

BOSTON UNIVERSITY

HEAD COACH: Jay Pandolfo (fourth season)

LAST SEASON: 24-14-2 (15-9-2 Hockey East, third, lost in conference tournament semifinals, lost NCAA championship game)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Sophomore goaltender Mikhail Yegorov (11-6-1, .927, 2.15), sophomore defenseman Cole Hutson (14-34-48), sophomore forward Cole Eiserman (25-11-36)

KEY LOSSES: Goaltender Mathieu Caron (12-6-1, .899, 3.16), forward Ryan Greene (13-25-38), forward Quinn Hutson (23-27-50), forward Shane Lachance (12-18-30)

KEY ADDITIONS: Senior forward Owen McLaughlin (North Dakota, NCHC), sophomore forward Sacha Boisvert (North Dakota, NCHC), freshman forward Ryder Richie (Medicine Hat, WHL), freshman forward Jack Murtagh (USA Hockey’s NTDP),

2025-26 PREDICTION: Will the fourth time be the charm for coach Jay Pandolfo? The Terriers coach went to the Frozen Four all four seasons as a player (winning the NCAA title with BU in 1995) and so far has been back in all three seasons at the helm. This year, he has the team to do it again, starting with a pair of sophomore Coles — forward Eiserman and defenseman Hutson, who were scoring machines for BU last season (Hutson led the nation in scoring for defensemen). Goalie Mikhail Yegorov joined the team midseason and is back for his first full year.

JD’s PREDICTION: Second

CONNECTICUT

HEAD COACH: Mike Cavanaugh (13th season)

LAST SEASON: 23-12-4 (14-9-4 Hockey East, fourth, lost in conference tournament championship, lost in NCAA regional final)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Senior forward Ryan Tattle (18-14-32), senior goaltender Tyler Muszelik (12—6-3, .914, 2.28), junior forward Joey Muldowney (29-18-47), senior forward Tabor Heaslip (8-13-21), junior forward Jake Richard (15-28-43)

KEY LOSSES: Goaltender Callum Tung (10-4-1, .933, 2.01), forward Hudson Schandor (10-31-41)

KEY ADDITIONS: Freshman forward Joseph Odyniec (Coquilam, BCHL), freshman goaltender Ryan Sanborn (Trenton, OJHL), freshman forward Alexandre Blais (Rimouski, QMJHL)

2025-26 PREDICTION: These Huskies can score. Muldowney (second leading scorer in the league last year), Richard and Tattle all return to a team that was one win shy of its first Frozen Four in program history, losing in overtime to a Penn State team that was, for all intents and purposes, playing on its home ice. Yes, there’s the loss of Schandor to deal with, but there’s no reason to believe UConn can’t make another deep run. Tyler Muszelik brings veteran leadership and gaudy stats to his second year in goal for the Huskies.

JD’s PREDICTION: First

MAINE

HEAD COACH: Ben Barr (fifth season)

LAST SEASON: 24-8-6 (16-5-6 Hockey East, second, won conference tournament, lost in first round of NCAA tournament)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Junior defenseman Frank Djurasevic (7-21-28), junior forward Josh Nadeau (10-19-29), junior goaltender Albin Boija (23-8-6, .928, 1.82), junior forward Charlie Russell (7-19-26)

KEY LOSSES: Forward Harrison Scott (18-17-35), forward Taylor Makar (18-12-30)

KEY ADDITIONS: Freshman forward Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar, QMJHL), freshman forward Jaden Lipinski (Vancouver, WHL), freshman defenseman Luke Coughlin (Rimouski, QMJHL)

2025-26 PREDICTION: What can be said about the Black Bears that hasn’t already been said? Maine looks to continue an otherworldly string of success since Ben Barr took over the program in 2021. A Hockey East tournament championship and its first 20-win season and NCAA tournament appearance in more than a decade were highlights of 2024-25. To keep its foot on the gas, this year’s edition of the Black Bears will need continued stellar play from junior goalie Boija and a strong defensive corp anchored by veteran Djurasevic.

JD’s PREDICTION: Third

MASSACHUSETTS

HEAD COACH: Greg Carvel (10th season)

LAST SEASON: 21-14-5 (11-10-5 Hockey East, sixth, lost in quarterfinals of conference tournament, lost in regional final of NCAA tournament)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Senior defenseman Owen Murray (5-9-14), senior defenseman Lucas Olvestad (4-15-19), sophomore defenseman Francesco Dell’Elce (7-17-24), junior goaltender Michael Hrabal (19-11-5, .924, 2.38), junior forward Jack Musa (18-16-34)

KEY LOSSES: Forward Cole O’Hara (22-29-51), forward Lucas Mercuri (10-21-31), forward Dans Locmelis (7-24-31), forward Aydar Suniev (20-18-38), forward Kenny Connors (10-20-30)

KEY ADDITIONS: Sophomore forward Mikey DeAngelo (Michigan State, B1G), junior forward Owen Mehlenbacher (Wisconsin, B1G), junior forward Matthew Wilde (RIT, AHA)

2025-26 PREDICTION: It’s a testament to Hockey East’s depth that despite making the NCAA tournament with its sixth 20-win season out of its last seventh, UMass finished sixth in the league. The Minutemen lost a lot of offensive firepower, including O’Hara, the league’s top scorer from last season and tied for sixth in the country. A high-scoring defense will be a strength in front of junior goalie Hrabal.

JD’s PREDICTION: Sixth

UMASS LOWELL

HEAD COACH: Norm Bazin (15th season)

LAST SEASON: 16-16-4 (9-14-3 Hockey East, seventh, lost in conference tournament quarterfinals)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Sophomore forward Chris Delaney (9-9-18), sophomore forward Mirko Buttazzoni (5-14-19), senior forward Dillan Bentley (9-7-16)

KEY LOSSES: Goaltender Henry Welsch (11-8-1, .895, 2.71), forward Scout Truman (10-8-18), forward Owen Cole (8-12-20)

KEY ADDITIONS: Sophomore defenseman Dominic Payne (Canisius, AHA), freshman goaltender Austin Elliott (London Knights, OHL), fifth-year forward Jay Ahearn (Niagara, AHA).

2025-26 PREDICTION: The River Hawks hope to build on their momentum from last season, where they overcame an injury-riddled 2023-24 campaign to finish .500 and one win short of making it back to TD Garden for the Hockey East semifinals. This year’s roster is stacked with returners and some solid new players, such as goalie Austin Elliott, fresh off winning the Memorial Cup with the London Knights in 2025.

JD’s PREDICTION: Seventh

MERRIMACK

HEAD COACH: Scott Borek (eighth)

LAST SEASON: 13-21-1 (9-15-1 Hockey East, eighth, lost in first round of conference tournament)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Sophomore forward Nick Pierre (5-11-16), sophomore forward Caden Cranston (7-10-17), junior goaltender Max Lundgren 8-13-0, .909, 2.90), junior defenseman Seamus Powell (5-16-21)

KEY LOSSES: Defenseman Zach Bookman (3-14-17), forward Antonio Venuto (8-6-14)

KEY ADDITIONS: Senior defensemen Matthew Campbell (Brooks, BCHL), junior defenseman Austin Oravetz (Michigan State, B1G), sophomore forward Trevor Hoskin (Niagara, AHA)

2025-26 PREDICTION: The Warriors’ biggest challenge in 2025-26 will be to avoid the injury bug, which was a major factor in the team’s struggles the past two seasons after making the NCAA tournament in 2023. Returning are top scorers Powell and Cranston and goalie Max Lundgren. Ten players on the roster are listed as freshmen.

JD’s PREDICTION: 11th

NEW HAMPSHIRE

HEAD COACH: Mike Souza (eighth season)

LAST SEASON: 13-16-6 (5-15-5 Hockey East, 10th, lost in first round of conference tournament)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Senior forward Cy LeClerc (8-20-28), junior forward Marty Lavins (8-9-17), junior forward Nick Ring (9-11-20), senior goaltender Jared Whale (11-15-5, .888, 2.68), senior forward Morgan Winters (2-12-14)

KEY LOSSES: Forward Ryan Conmy (15-18-33), forward Robert Cronin (17-11-28), forward Liam Devlin (9-14-23)

KEY ADDITIONS: Senior goaltender Kyle Chauvette (Union, ECAC Hockey), fifth-year forward Jack Cronin (Princeton, ECAC Hockey), freshman forward Nick De Angelis (Sudbury, OHL)

2025-26 PREDICTION: The Wildcats really struggled last year, and it doesn’t help their 2025-26 prospects that three of their top scorers from last season are gone. But there’s plenty of solid talent remaining for UNH, including Granite State product Cy LeClerc and goalie Jared Whale, who posted a 2.68 goals-against average for the Wildcats after transferring from Alaska Anchorage the year prior.

JD’s PREDICTION: Ninth

NORTHEASTERN

HEAD COACH: Jerry Keefe (fifth season)

LAST SEASON: 14-20-3, (9-15-3 Hockey East, ninth, lost in conference tournament semifinals)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Senior defenseman Vinny Borgesi (5-17-22), sophomore forward Joe Connor (7-10-17), junior forward Dylan Hryckowian (17-19-36), senior defenseman Joaquim Lemay (3-9-12)

KEY LOSSES: Goaltender Cameron Whitehead (13-17-3, .911, 2.74), forward Cristophe Tellier (5-13-18), forward Cam Lund (18-22-40), forward Jack Williams (16-25-41)

KEY ADDITIONS: Junior forward Tyler Fukakusa (RIT, AHA), junior goaltender Lawton Zacher (Brown, ECAC Hockey), freshman forward Giacomo Martino (Sioux City, USHL), senior defenseman Austen May (Providence, Hockey East)

2025-26 PREDICTION: “Streaky” is probably the best way to define Northeastern’s 2024-25 campaign. The Huskies went winless in their first nine games and won only three of their last 12, but rode postseason momentum to a double-overtime loss in the Hockey East semifinals. If they’re to ride that momentum into a successful 2025-26, Northeastern will have to get big production on both sides of the ice from veterans Hryckowian and Borgesi.

JD’s PREDICTION: Eighth

PROVIDENCE

HEAD COACH: Nate Leaman (15th season)

LAST SEASON: 21-11-15 (11-9-5 Hockey East, fifth, lost in quarterfinals of conference tournament, lost in first round of NCAA tournament)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Junior forward Hudson Malinoski (11-12-23), senior goaltender Philip Svedebäck (14-8-4, .911, 2.42), junior forward Graham Gamache (10-10-20), junior forward Tanner Adams (11-11-22)

KEY LOSSES: Forward Nick Poisson (8-8-16), forward Logan Will (8-16-24), forward Trevor Connelly (4-9-13)

KEY ADDITIONS: Freshman forward Roger McQueen (Brandon, WHL), freshman forward Jonathan Fauchon (Romouski, QMJHL), freshman forward Beau Jelsma (Barrie, OHL)

2025-26 PREDICTION: Providence looks for continued improvement after a season that saw it clinch its first NCAA title berth in six years. Top goal scorers Malinowski and Adams return to the fold. Svedebäck is coming off a solid season in goal and looks for more success in 2025-26.

JD’s PREDICTION: Fourth

VERMONT

HEAD COACH: Steve Wiedler (third season)

LAST SEASON: 11-21-3 (6-17-2 Hockey East, 11th, lost in first round of conference tournament)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Junior defenseman Sebastian Törnqvist (1-17-18), senior forward Massimo Lombardi (8-10-18), junior goaltender Axel Mangbo (9-13-0, .890, 3.06), sophomore forward Max Strand (8-14-22), sophomore forward Colin Kessler (12-11-23)

KEY LOSSES: Goaltender Keenan Rancier (2-8-3, .885, 3.37), forward Simon Jellus (9-12-21), forward Joel Määttä (9-18-27).

KEY ADDITIONS: Freshman goalie Jacob Oster (Oshawa, OHL), freshman defenseman Caeden Herrington (Lincoln, USHL), senior defenseman Dylan Gratton (Omaha, NCHC)

2025-26 PREDICTION: The Catamounts took a slight step back, record-wise, in Steve Wiedler’s second season, but there were plenty of signs of improvement elsewhere, such as going 8-9-1 on the road. Kessler and Strand are a strong power-play duo while Lombardi and Törnqvist are expected to come up big on the score sheet. Defense is strong with newcomers Herrington and Gratton in front of new goalie Oster.

JD’s PREDICTION: 10th