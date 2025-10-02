Longtime Notre Dame assistant coach Slaggert departing at end of October for pro hockey opportunity

Notre Dame associate coach Andy Slaggert has announced he will be leaving the school at the conclusion of the month to pursue an opportunity at the professional hockey level.

Slaggert was elevated to associate head coach in 2017 and saw his position endowed during the 2024-25 season, becoming the first Ralph M. DiVietro Memorial Associate Hockey Coach in program history.

“The past 32-plus seasons have been an amazing journey filled with many highs and lows and especially with fantastic people, from the coaches that I am still lucky enough to call friends, to the support staff that is the absolute best in all of hockey, the alumni and donors in particular the Compton, Mashuta, DiVietro and Catalino families that support our endeavors, the fans and best band in the land and most importantly, the high level of student-athlete, that we get to interact with on a daily basis,” Slaggert said in a statement. “I started working at Notre Dame as a single young man and depart, not so young, with an entire family led by everyone’s favorite Slaggert, Tara, and three sons that share our love of hockey, family and Notre Dame. In addition, our extended family of approximately 250 players past, present and future who we have had the pleasure of considering our boys as well.”

“Personally, I could not be more excited for Coach Slaggert, and his family for this amazing opportunity,” first-year Notre Dame head coach Brock Sheahan added. “‘Slaggs’ has meant so much to Notre Dame hockey for a very long time, and the program would not be what it is today without his tireless efforts. I am forever grateful to Coach Slaggert for recruiting me to this great university, supporting my dream of being a hockey coach, and helping me achieve my ultimate dream of being the next Catalino Family Head Hockey Coach at the University of Notre Dame. I would not be the person I am today without his mentorship, guidance, and support. I am also grateful for his support during this time of transition, and Coach Slaggert has done an amazing job helping us set the program up for sustained future success. We wish him the best of luck in the future, and he will always be a huge part of Notre Dame hockey.”

In his time behind the bench for the Irish, Slaggert has spearheaded recruiting efforts for more than three decades and has served in various roles on the coaching staff since returning to his alma mater in 1992. He was recognized as one of the nation’s top recruiters at the collegiate level throughout his 33 years behind the Irish bench. Notable names include a list of 13 individuals who laced up their skates in the NHL during the 2024-25 campaign. He also held the unique distinction of being a part of every Notre Dame head coaches’ tenure in the modern era of Irish hockey, having played for Lefty Smith and Ric Schafer before serving on the staffs of Schafer, Dave Poulin, Jeff Jackson and Brock Sheahan. Twice, in 2007 and 2018, he was part of Jackson’s staff (along with Paul Pooley) who were named the Spencer Penrose Staff of the Year by the AHCA.

Slaggert was honored by his peers during the 2009-10 season when he was named the winner of the AHCA’s Terry Flanagan Award for 2010. The award is named in honor of the former New Hampshire player and Bowling Green assistant and honors an assistant coach for his career body of work.

During Slaggert’s previous 32 seasons as an assistant, he has been involved in recruiting 70 players who were selected in the NHL Draft (through the 2025 NHL draft). That group of 70 includes first-round selections Ian Cole (St. Louis in 2007), Kyle Palmieri (Anaheim in 2009) and Riley Sheahan (Detroit in 2010). In the 2016 NHL Draft, Andrew Peeke (Columbus) and Cam Morrison (Colorado) were selected 34th and 40th overall, marking the first time in Notre Dame history two players went in the first 40 picks.

The Irish also have had 57 players from the U.S. National Team Development Program play at Notre Dame (prior to the 2025-26 season), while 25 Irish players have suited up for the U.S. National Junior Team at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

The energetic and hard-working assistant has been highly involved with coaching on the national level since 1997. During the summer of 2004, Slaggert reached his highest level when he was named head coach of the U.S. Under-17 select team that went on to finish second at the Five Nations Tournament in Halle, Germany.

The previous year (2003) the veteran assistant got his first taste of coaching with USA Hockey at the international level when he served as an assistant coach on the U.S. Under-18 Select team that captured the gold medal at the Under-18 World Cup held in the Czech Republic. During the summers of 2002-05, the native of Saginaw, Mich., served as head coach at the United States Select 15 tournament held at St. Cloud State.

A four-year member of the Irish hockey team, and a 1989 graduate of the university with a Bachelor of Arts, Slaggert also received his masters degree from Ohio University in 1991.

In addition to his legacy created at Notre Dame, Slaggert has seen all three sons dress for the Irish, including current junior Carter.

“While my relationship with Notre Dame and Fighting Irish hockey is changing, it is not ending,” Slaggert said. “I will continue to support Brock, his staff, the athletic department and the university to the best of my ability in any way they see fit. It has been the honor of my life to be called ‘Coach’ at the University of Notre Dame and I hope that I have represented Our Lady in a manner befitting such a prestigious role. I am excited for what lies ahead for me personally and professionally but also for this program which I am confident will reach new heights. As always: Go Irish! Love Thee.”

A national search for Slaggert’s replacement will begin immediately.