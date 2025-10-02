Rensselaer adds Schneider, ‘one of the brightest and most promising young coaches in college hockey,’ as new assistant coach for Engineers

Rensselaer has announced that Cory Schneider will be joining the RPI bench as an assistant coach for the men’s hockey team.

Schneider arrives in Troy, N.Y., following three seasons at Clarkson, where he was an integral part of the Golden Knights’ coaching staff, including key roles in recruiting, player development, and power play management.

Schneider’s power play units have ranked in the top 10 nationally three times in the past five seasons (2024-25 at Clarkson – tied for 6th in the country (25.7%), 2021-22 at AIC – 5th in the country (25.9%), 2020-21 at AIC – 8th in the country (23.6%).

Prior to his time at Clarkson, Schneider spent three seasons alongside new RPI head coach Eric Lang at American International, where he helped the Yellow Jackets claim three consecutive Atlantic Hockey championships.

“Cory is one of the brightest and most promising young coaches in college hockey, renowned for his exceptional recruiting skills and relentless work ethic,” said Lang in a statement. “With a proven championship pedigree, he understands what it takes to build a winning, championship-caliber team. We are ecstatic he is part of our RPI family, and we are lucky to have him on board.”

From 2017 to 2019, Schneider served as an assistant coach at UMass Boston. During his tenure, the Beacons won the NEHC regular-season title and earned the program’s first-ever berth in the NCAA Division III tournament. He began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant at the Wentworth Institute of Technology from 2015 to 2017.

A four-year member of the Ohio State men’s team, Schneider appeared in 112 games for the Buckeyes from 2008 to 2012. He was a team captain as a senior and was recognized as a three-time Big Ten all-academic honoree. He earned the conference’s sportsmanship award in 2011 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Schneider also played professionally in the ECHL with the Fort Wayne Komets and Cincinnati Cyclones and in the CHL with the Fort Worth Brahmas.