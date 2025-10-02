Yale graduate, former NHL goaltending coach Westlund tabbed new assistant coach for UConn men’s hockey team

UConn has announced the addition of Alex Westlund to the men’s hockey coaching staff as an assistant coach with a focus on goaltending and recruiting.

Westlund joins the Huskies staff after spending the past three years with the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings where he served as the team’s goaltending coach.

“We’re excited to add Alex to our program,” said Huskies head coach Mike Cavanaugh in a statement. “He’s an experienced coach who brings valuable knowledge from the NHL, AHL, and Team USA. His enthusiasm for the game will be contagious, and we look forward to having him on our team.”

Prior to his time with the Red Wings, Westlund served as the goalie coach for Team USA during the IIHF World Championship (2024) and was the AHL’s Hershey Bears (AHL) goaltending coach (2017-22). Additionally, Westlund served as a goalie coach overseas for the KHL’s Medvescak Zagreb (2016-17) and the Augsburg Panther Eishockey Club (2015-17).

On top of his experience at the professional level, Westlund is very familiar with the USA Hockey system, serving as the USA Hockey New England District head goalie coach and evaluator for the U15-U18 age groups and was part of the USA Hockey Select 17 Festival goalie evaluation group for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup summer tournament in 2014, 2015 and 2021.

A Yale graduate, Westlund set the record for all-time games played and saves and won the Ivy League championship in 1998 and 1999.

Westlund appeared in over 750 professional games during 16 seasons, playing in leagues across North America, Russia, Europe and Asia.