RANKINGS ROUNDUP: How the top 20 NCAA men’s hockey teams fared, Oct. 3-5

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the preseason USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Sept. 22 fared in games over the weekend of Oct. 3-5.

No. 1 Western Michigan (0-0-0)

10/04/2025 – U.S. NTDP* 0 at No. 1 Western Michigan 7 (exhibition)

No. 2 Boston University (1-0-0)

10/04/2025 – LIU 2 at No. 2 Boston University 4

10/05/2025 – RPI 0 at No. 2 Boston University 3 (exhibition)

No. 3 Michigan State (0-0-0)

10/03/2025 – Windsor* 0 at No. 3 Michigan State 4 (exhibition)

No. 4 Denver (0-0-0)

10/04/2025 – UNLV* 1 at No. 4 Denver 6 (exhibition)

No. 5 Penn State (2-0-0)

10/03/2025 – No. 5 Penn State 6 at No. 14 Arizona State 3

10/04/2025 – No. 5 Penn State 4 at No. 14 Arizona State 2

No. 6 Boston College (0-1-0)

10/03/2025 – No. 13 Quinnipiac 4 at No. 6 Boston College 3

No. 7 Maine (0-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 8 Minnesota (1-1-0)

10/03/2025 – RV Michigan Tech 3 at No. 8 Minnesota 6

10/04/2025 – RV Michigan Tech 5 at No. 8 Minnesota 3

No. 9 Providence (0-0-0)

10/03/2025 – Simon Fraser* 1 at No. 9 Providence 7 (exhibition)

10/05/2025 – No. 13 Quinnipiac 1 at No. 9 Providence 2 (exhibition)

No. 10 Connecticut (1-1-0)

10/03/2025 – No. 10 Connecticut 2 at RV Colorado College 4

10/04/2025 – No. 10 Connecticut 5 at RV Colorado College 1

No. 11 North Dakota (0-0-0)

10/04/2025 – Manitoba* 0 at No. 11 North Dakota 7 (exhibition)

No. 12 Michigan (2-0-0)

10/03/2025 – Mercyhurst 1 at No. 12 Michigan 11

10/04/2025 – Mercyhurst 0 at No. 12 Michigan 7

No. 13 Quinnipiac (1-0-0)

10/03/2025 – No. 13 Quinnipiac 4 at No. 6 Boston College 3

10/05/2025 – No. 13 Quinnipiac 1 at No. 9 Providence 2 (exhibition)

No. 14 Arizona State (0-2-0)

10/03/2025 – No. 5 Penn State 6 at No. 14 Arizona State 3

10/04/2025 – No. 5 Penn State 4 at No. 14 Arizona State 2

No. 15 Massachusetts (2-0-0)

10/04/2025 – Northern Michigan 3 at No. 15 Massachusetts 5

10/05/2025 – Northern Michigan 1 at No. 15 Massachusetts 4

No. 16 Ohio State (0-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 17 Cornell (0-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 18 Minnesota State (0-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 19 St. Thomas (1-0-0)

10/04/2025 – No. 19 St. Thomas 4 at RV St. Cloud State 3

No. 20 Wisconsin (2-0-0)

10/03/2025 – No. 20 Wisconsin 3 at Lindenwood 0

10/04/2025 – No. 20 Wisconsin 7 at Lindenwood 2

RV = Received votes

* = Not eligible for poll