Women’s Hockey Weekend Wrap – October 6, 2025

Maine at (1) Wisconsin

After a scoreless first where Maine seemed to be giving Wisconsin all they could handle, the Badgers seemed to find their rhythm as Laila Edwards and Cassie Hall each lit the lamp in the second to make it a 2-0 game. Just 17 seconds into the third, Adéla Šapovalivová scored her first career goal to extend the lead. Vivian Jungels and Edwards each scored to secure the 5-0 win. On Saturday, Laney Potter scored twice while KK Harvey, Kelly Gorbatenko and Kirsten Simms each had a goal to lead the Badgers to their second-straight 5-0 win. Black Bear goaltender Kiia Lahtinen was outstanding, making 95 saves in the two game series.

(2) Ohio State at (7) Colgate

Ava Wood’s first-period goal was the only scoring in the opening frame Friday and had Colgate up 1-0. In the second, Mira Jungåker showed she’s back and strong following a rookie year injury to tie the game. Less than a minute later Joy Dunne scored on the power play to give OSU the 2-1 edge. Casey Borgiel earned a power play tally of her own later in the second to send the teams to the final intermission tied 2-2. Then the Buckeyes picked up the pace in the third, outshooting the Raiders 23-5 (and 55-16 overall). Emma Peschel and Dunne each scored in the opening minutes to give OSU the 4-2 lead. Jungåker’s second pushed the lead to 5-2. Borgiel pulled one back for Colgate, but it was not enough and Ohio State took the 5-3 win. Saturday’s game started close before the Buckeyes blew it wide open with a six-goal second period. The Raiders bookended the opening frame with goals from Dorothy Copetti and Avery Pickering. But in the middle OSU also scored twice on goals from Jocelyn Amos and Hilda Svensson to send teams to intermission tied 2-2. The teams traded goals to open the second with Sara Swiderski scoring in the opening two minutes and Alexis Petford scoring on the power play a minute later to make it a 3-3 game. But then Ohio State’s offensive depth took over. Kassidy Carmichael and Jordyn Petrie scord 90 seconds apart to extend the lead to 5-3. Maxine Cimoroni, Sloane Matthews and Svesson each scored before the frame finished and suddently it was an 8-3 game. Macy Rasmussen scored in the third and Petford got one more for Colgate, but it was not enough and OSU took the 9-4 win and weekend sweep.

(3) Minnesota at (13) Boston University

On Friday, Abbey Murphy scored twice while Nelli Laitinen, Bella Fanale and Madison Kaiser each scored once to lead Minnesota to a 5-0 win over the Terriers. In the second game, BU took a 2-1 lead into the final frame thanks to goals from Sydney Healey and Anežka Cabelová. But Murphy scored her second to tie the game early in the from. Midway through the third, Nelli Laitinen and Tereza Plosová scored 21 seconds apart to blow the game open and make it 4-2 Minnesota. Murphy capped off the game with an empty netter that gave her her second hat trick of the young season.

(6) Penn State at Vermont

Grace Outwater, Maddy Christian and Tessa Janecke’s goals had Penn State up 3-0 early in the second. Vermont was able to shut them down from there and clawed back a little with a goal from Kaylee Lewis, but they couldn’t get any closer and PSU took the 3-1 win on Friday. On Saturday, Taylor Lum scored her first for PSU, but Vermont quickly responded with a goal from Josie Hemp. Penn State gave themselves some breathing room as Mikah Keller and Janecke scored in the waning minutes of the first to make it a 3-1 game. Christian and Leah Stecker each scored in the second to extend the lead to 5-1. Makena Lloyd-Howe and Lauren O’Hara each lit the lamp in the third for Vermont but the Catamounts ran out of time and the Nittany Lions took the 5-3 win and weekend sweep.

(8) Quinnipiac at Providence

Jessie Pellerin had Providence up 1-0 midway through the first, but Quinnipiac responded in the second half of the period as Alex Law and Laurence Frenette each lit the lamp to make it 2-1 Bobcats. Reichen Kirchamair’s power play goal in the second tied things up for Providence heading into the third, but Peyton Cormier scored 68 seconds into the third and Law added two more to complete the hat trick and secure a 5-2 win for Quinnipiac. In the second game, the teams played a scoreless first before the Bobcats were able to breakthrough and open the flood gates. Kahlen Lamarche, Peyton Cormier and Aynsley D’Ottavio each lit the lamp over the course of 2:02 of the second to give Quinnipiac the quick 3-0 lead. D’Ottavio added another early in the third and Ruby Rauk added an insurance goal to give the Bobcats the 5-0 win and weekend sweep.

(12) Connecticut at (9) Clarkson

Clarkson took an early lead on Friday as Rhea Hicks scored just 23 seconds into the game. Janelle Evans extended the lead to 2-0 midway through the game and that’s all the Golden Knights would need to secure a 2-0 win. Holly Gruber made 24 saves in the shutout. But the tables turned on Saturday as Connecticut coach Chris MacKenzie earned his 200th career victory thanks to goals from Megan Woodworth, Kyla Josifovich and Brooke Campbell as well as a season-high 27 saves from goalie Tia Chan. The Huskies added 20 blocks as a team to hep stymie the Golden Knights, who outshot UConn 19-0 in the final frame and 39-18 overall. Manon le Scodan and Lara Beecher scored for Clarkson in the 3-2 loss.

(10) St. Lawrence at Mercyhurst

Julia Persus scored just 3:36 into Friday’s game and that’s all Mercyhurst would need to pull an upset on #10 St. Lawrence. The Lakers were solid and confident, outshooting SLU 37-25 and protecting their end of the ice, preserving the shutout and 1-0 win. St. Lawerence goalie Kassidy Lawrence made a career-high 36 saves in the loss. On Saturday, SLU scored twice on the power play and killed six penalties en route to a 3-0 win to split the series. Ellason Nancarrow and Rylan Haslam had the extra attacker goals while Kennedy Wilson added an insurance goal late to secure the win.

RIT at (14) Northeastern

In the first game, Addie Alvarez struck first, putting RIT up 1-0 just minutes into the game. Northeatern tied it with a goal from Morgan Jackson at the midpoint of the frame, but RIT’s Ireland Stein scored to give her team the 2-1 lead heading into the break. In the second, Ella Lloyd sniped a goal off the faceoff to tie the game 2-2. Éloïse Caron’s power play goal early in the third was enough to get the Huskies past the Tigers with a 3-2 win. On Saturday, Emma Pickering’s first-period goal stood as the only tally heading into the third period with RIT up 1-0. But Northeatern found their rhythm in the final frame as Ella Blackmore and Rylie Jones each scored early in the third to make it a 2-1 game. Morgan Jackson’s empty netter secured the win and give Northeastern a series sweep.