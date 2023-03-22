Friday, March 24, 2023
Home
Live updates: 2023 NCAA men’s hockey Bridgeport Regional
Live updates: 2023 NCAA men’s hockey Bridgeport Regional
Refresh to see the latest updates.
A Twitter List by USCHO
Latest Stories from around USCHO
Ohio State dominates Harvard 8-1, advances to the Bridgeport Regional final
Peter Piekarski
-
March 24, 2023
LIVE UPDATES: Penn State leads Michigan Tech 2-0 early in the second in the Allentown Regional
USCHO Staff
-
March 24, 2023
LIVE UPDATES: Merrimack and Quinnipiac underway in the Bridgeport Regional
USCHO Staff
-
March 24, 2023
LIVE UPDATES: Ohio State dominates Harvard 8-1, advances to Bridgeport Regional final
USCHO Staff
-
March 24, 2023
D-III Women: USCHO 2023 Awards are Announced!
Chris Sugar
-
March 24, 2023
Minnesota scores six times in third period to blast Canisius 9-2 and advance to Fargo Regional final
Sean Davich
-
March 23, 2023
Fargo Regional Minnesota State vs St. Cloud State Photo Gallery
Tim Brule
-
March 23, 2023
Fargo Regional Canisius vs. Minnesota photo gallery
Tim Brule
-
March 23, 2023
FINAL: Minnesota downs Canisius 9-2 on six third-period goals at the Fargo regional semifinal
USCHO Staff
-
March 23, 2023
St. Cloud State withstands early flurry of shots, beats Minnesota State 4-0 to advance to Fargo regional final
Sean Davich
-
March 23, 2023
Cornell takes down defending champ Denver in Manchester regional semifinal, 2-0
John Doyle
-
March 23, 2023
Cornell blanks defending national champion Denver, 2-0, in Manchester regional
John Doyle
-
March 23, 2023
