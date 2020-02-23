2019 NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament

2019 tournament

Locations, dates:

• Selection show: March 24, 7 p.m. EDT (ESPNU)

• Northeast Regional: SNHU Arena, Manchester, N.H., March 29-30

• West Regional: Scheels Arena, Fargo, N.D., March 29-30

• East Regional: Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, R.I., March 30-31

• Midwest Regional: PPL Center, Allentown, Pa., March 30-31

• Frozen Four: Key Bank Center, Buffalo, N.Y., April 11 and 13

Qualifying teams: Six automatic qualifiers, 10 at-large bids

Format: Teams are split into four regions of four teams each. In the first round, a region’s No. 1 seed meets the region’s No. 4 seed, and No. 2 plays No. 3. Winners play in the regional final for the right to advance to the Frozen Four. All rounds single elimination. More: NCAA Division I men’s tournament selection process