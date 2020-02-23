Quantcast
Sunday, February 23, 2020

2019 NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament

2019 tournament

Locations, dates:

Selection show: March 24, 7 p.m. EDT (ESPNU)

Northeast Regional: SNHU Arena, Manchester, N.H., March 29-30

West Regional: Scheels Arena, Fargo, N.D., March 29-30

East Regional: Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, R.I., March 30-31

Midwest Regional: PPL Center, Allentown, Pa., March 30-31

Frozen Four: Key Bank Center, Buffalo, N.Y., April 11 and 13

Qualifying teams: Six automatic qualifiers, 10 at-large bids

Format: Teams are split into four regions of four teams each. In the first round, a region’s No. 1 seed meets the region’s No. 4 seed, and No. 2 plays No. 3. Winners play in the regional final for the right to advance to the Frozen Four. All rounds single elimination. More: NCAA Division I men’s tournament selection process

2019 bracket

First round
March 29-30
Quarterfinals
March 30-31
Semifinals
April 11
Championship
April 13
1 St. Cloud State
1
American Int'l
2
March 29, 7:30 ET, ESPN3
Ohio State
0
Denver
2
March 29, 4 ET, ESPNU
4 Massachusetts
4
Harvard
0
March 29, 3 ET, ESPN2
Notre Dame
3
Clarkson
2
March 29, 6:30 ET, ESPNU (OT)
3 Minnesota State
3
Providence
6
March 30, 1 ET, ESPNews
Cornell
5
Northeastern
1
March 30, 4:30 ET, ESPNews
2 Minnesota Duluth
2
Bowling Green
1
March 30, 4 ET, ESPNU (OT)
Arizona State
1
Quinnipiac
2
March 30, 7:30 ET, ESPN3
American Int'l
0
Denver
3
March 30, 9 ET, ESPNU
Massachusetts
4
Notre Dame
0
March 30, 6:30 ET, ESPNU
Providence
4
Cornell
0
March 31, 4 ET, ESPN2
Minnesota Duluth
3
Quinnipiac
1
March 31, 6:30 ET, ESPNU
Denver
3
Massachusetts
4
8:30 ET, ESPN2 (OT)
Providence
1
Minnesota Duluth
4
5 ET, ESPN2
Massachusetts
0
Minnesota Duluth
3
8 ET, ESPN2
West Regional, Fargo, N.D.
Northeast Regional, Manchester, N.H.
East Regional, Providence, R.I.
Midwest Regional, Allentown, Pa.

NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey committee

Steve Metcalf, New Hampshire associate athletic director (chair)

Mike Corbett, Alabama Huntsville coach

Mike Kemp, Omaha associate athletic director

Tom McGinnis, Minnesota associate athletic director

Mike Schafer, Cornell coach

Derek Schooley, Robert Morris coach

USCHO coverage

Photo gallery: A second straight NCAA title celebration for Minnesota Duluth

April 13, 2019

Photo gallery: Minnesota Duluth stops UMass for its third NCAA title

April 13, 2019

'I don't think anybody envisioned' four titles in six years for NCHC teams, Fenton says

April 13, 2019

Notebook: Minnesota Duluth's Mackay finishes in style as Most Outstanding Player

April 13, 2019

UMass caught 'out of sorts' by experienced Minnesota Duluth

April 13, 2019

A prototypical Minnesota Duluth effort delivers another NCAA title

April 13, 2019

Too soon to determine cause of low Frozen Four attendance, NCAA says

April 13, 2019

TWICE AS NICE: Minnesota Duluth blanks UMass for second straight title

April 13, 2019

With new production elements and faces on site, ESPN transforms its Frozen Four coverage

April 13, 2019

Total of 19 schools boast players on 2018-19 All-American selections

April 12, 2019

Photo gallery: Awards presented at Friday Night at the Frozen Four

April 12, 2019

Boston University's Farabee chosen winner of Tim Taylor Award as national rookie of the year

April 12, 2019

Neutral zone stands to be critical area for UMass, Minnesota Duluth in Frozen Four title game

April 12, 2019

Defenseman Makar becomes first from UMass to win Hobey Baker Award

April 12, 2019

Ohio State's Kearney wins the 2019 Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award

April 12, 2019

2019 Hockey Humanitarian Award winner Bunz had life changed by trip to Haiti

April 12, 2019

Mike Richter Award recipient Primeau glad he won over dad on playing goalie

April 12, 2019

UMass doesn't buy into battle-tested talk ahead of final

April 12, 2019

Photo gallery: Minnesota Duluth, UMass get ready for Frozen Four title game

April 12, 2019

Minnesota Duluth banks on experience entering Frozen Four championship game

April 12, 2019

NCAA issues suspension to UMass' Trivigno, who is ineligible for national championship game

April 12, 2019

UMass gets boost from special teams in victory over Denver

April 11, 2019

No happy ending for Denver after third-period rally against UMass

April 11, 2019

Marc Del Gaizo engineers dream finish to Frozen Four semifinal for UMass

April 11, 2019

Photo gallery: UMass wins Frozen Four semifinal over Denver in OT

April 11, 2019

Minnesota Duluth's balance shows in an unexpected source scoring go-ahead goal

April 11, 2019

Goaltender interference overturns Minnesota Duluth goal against Providence

April 11, 2019

Marc Del Gaizo's overtime goal sends UMass past Denver in Frozen Four

April 11, 2019

Providence can't capitalize on chances in Frozen Four loss

April 11, 2019

5-on-3 kill gives Minnesota Duluth third-period momentum against Providence

April 11, 2019

Photo gallery: Minnesota Duluth defeats Providence in Frozen Four semifinals

April 11, 2019

Faceoff wins, Exell third-period goal key Minnesota Duluth's semifinal victory over Providence

April 11, 2019

Scoring high on list of challenges for Denver in Frozen Four semifinal

April 10, 2019

UMass confident it can handle whatever comes under Frozen Four's bright lights

April 10, 2019

Photo gallery: Providence, Minnesota Duluth, UMass, Denver practice in Buffalo

April 10, 2019

With a trust developed, Minnesota Duluth's blue line returns to big stage

April 10, 2019

Wilkins brings big-game attitude to Frozen Four for Providence

April 10, 2019

Frozen Four preview: Defending champ Minnesota Duluth in Frozen Four for third straight year, has eyes on title repeat

April 9, 2019

Frozen Four preview: Consistent Providence squad back in Frozen Four with model of recruitment, development

April 9, 2019

Lindberg taking firm grasp of goaltending reins for UMass as Minutemen head to Frozen Four

April 1, 2019

Minnesota Duluth goes back to Frozen Four by grinding down Quinnipiac in NCAA Midwest Regional final

March 31, 2019

Photo gallery: Minnesota Duluth returns to Frozen Four with victory over Quinnipiac

March 31, 2019

A quick look at the 2019 men's Frozen Four, featuring Minnesota Duluth, UMass, Denver and Providence

March 31, 2019

Providence outmuscles Cornell for NCAA East Regional title, fifth Frozen Four appearance

March 31, 2019

Photo gallery: Providence claims Frozen Four spot with shutout of Cornell

March 31, 2019

Down year? No such thing for Denver, which beats American International for NCAA West Regional title

March 30, 2019

Photo gallery: Minnesota Duluth, Quinnipiac advance in Midwest Regional

March 30, 2019

Photo gallery: Providence, Cornell win East Regional semifinals

March 30, 2019

Photo gallery: Denver downs American International in West Regional final

March 30, 2019

Photo gallery: UMass earns its first Frozen Four spot by defeating Notre Dame

March 30, 2019

Quinnipiac withstands late Arizona State flurry, advances to Midwest Regional final

March 30, 2019

Massachusetts 'buzz saw' overpowers Notre Dame, 4-0, in Northeast Region final to advance to Frozen Four

March 30, 2019

Cornell erupts for three goals in second period to defeat Northeastern, 5-1, in East Region semifinals

March 30, 2019

Minnesota Duluth's Koepke and Mackay connect twice to down Bowling Green, 2-1, in OT to advance in Midwest Regional

March 30, 2019

Providence becomes second No. 4 seed to advance, scoring six unanswered goals to upset Minnesota State in East Regional

March 30, 2019

Photo gallery: Denver, American International win West Regional semifinals

March 29, 2019

Photo gallery: UMass, Notre Dame earn semifinal victories on opening day of Northeast Regional

March 29, 2019

American International becomes third No. 16 overall seed to win NCAA tournament opener with West Regional victory over St. Cloud State

March 29, 2019

Notre Dame survives roller coaster, rallies for overtime victory over Clarkson in NCAA Northeast Regional

March 29, 2019

Only 0.3 percent of brackets perfect after first day of College Hockey Bracket Challenge 2019

March 29, 2019

Larsson stops 24 shots as Denver blanks Ohio State in NCAA West Regional first round

March 29, 2019

Northeast Regional top seed UMass stifles Harvard in NCAA first round

March 29, 2019

Picking the regional round of the 2019 NCAA tournament, March 29-31

March 29, 2019

East Regional preview: Minnesota State, Northeastern, Cornell, Providence

March 29, 2019

Midwest Regional preview: Minnesota Duluth, Quinnipiac, Arizona State, Bowling Green

March 28, 2019

Northeast Regional preview: Massachusetts, Clarkson, Notre Dame, Harvard

March 27, 2019

West Regional preview: St. Cloud State, Denver, Ohio State, American International

March 26, 2019

TMQ: Reflecting on conference championship weekend, looking ahead to regionals

March 26, 2019

Daccord, Arizona State set to make NCAA tournament debut Saturday against Quinnipiac

March 25, 2019

The Monday 10: Wrapping up the crazy weekend of conference playoff championships

March 25, 2019

Field of 16 set for 2019 NCAA Division I men's national tournament; St. Cloud State earns top overall seed

March 24, 2019

TV schedule, game times, broadcast crews for the 2019 NCAA men's hockey tournament

March 24, 2019
©1996-2020 USCHO.com – U.S. College Hockey Online